Healthcare markets shifts from audio/video-oriented telehealth to virtual care; providers extending care into the home

Healthcare providers are beginning to reimagine the delivery of care model – adopting virtual care platforms that facilitate the continuous care model, extending care into home.”DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Approaching year three of the pandemic, many medical practices and healthcare systems are realizing telehealth (audio/video services) is not enough to support their need to extend clinical services into the home. Moreover, they’re still grappling with providing secure and effective Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring solutions. To help them adapt, GenieMD has published the 2022 Telehealth & Remote Patient Monitoring Guide. The new guide explains how providers can integrate Telehealth, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), and Chronic Care Management (CCM) into a single continuous care platform. Download the free guide.
“At the start of the pandemic,” said Thomas Foley, Chief Growth Officer, GenieMD, “there was a mad dash to treat patients remotely, using any means, even Zoom and FaceTime.” Now, however, Foley said, “healthcare providers are beginning to reimagine the delivery of care model – adopting virtual care platforms that embrace the continuous care model, extending care into home.”
According to the 2022 Guide, providers are expanding beyond the audio/video telehealth services to a full suite of virtual care options to include not only Telehealth visits but also Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), and Chronic Care Management (CCM). This new approach is what Foley refers to as GenieMD’s “Continuous of Care model.”
The newly published guide addresses the challenges, costs, and common pitfalls (and misconceptions) surrounding virtual care. The Guide addresses the cost and complexity of virtual care and the burdens on providers and staff, explaining how turnkey solutions, like those provided by GenieMD, can facilitate the transition.
In addition to the new Guide, GenieMD is also offering a free, no-obligation RPM Primer Program. The new program was created especially for medical practices and healthcare systems, including practitioners and other stakeholders who want to learn more about the rapidly expanding Telehealth and RPM opportunities, including RTM and CCM. The Primer includes a 3-Minute RPM Self-Assessment Worksheet, a 5-Day RPM Email Mini-Course, and a Complimentary 20-Minute Consultation with an RPM Advisor. To enroll directly in the RPM Primer Program, please visit https://mailchi.mp/geniemd.com/rpm.
Based in San Francisco, CA, GenieMD, Inc. is recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the Technology Innovation Leader, North American Virtual Care Industry, and global provider of telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and clinical call center triage solutions. GenieMD offers customized, white-labeled telehealth solutions to hospitals, health networks, large group practices, and commercial insurance carriers. Its enterprise clients are based throughout the United States as well as globally. Maximizing the potential of cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, and mobile technologies, GenieMD is transforming healthcare to provide the best and fastest care to patients when they need it most. GenieMD is LegitScript-approved, having met the highest standards for legality, safety, and transparency. For more information, visit www.genieMD.com.
