Changing Online Marketing Connection Strategies For 2022 and Beyond

Based on the information provided by Forbes, there will be a variety of changes and challenges ahead when considering Online Marketing and Marketing Promotion.

Remain ultimately optimistic even though times are very challenging.” — Alvin Johnson

BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recalling the competition of sharing online presence to a then very small online audience, it is necessary to revert to the late nineties and early two thousands. At that time sitting at the desk contemplating how advertising promotion could not only promote business without spamming or being spammed, but also wanted to share the discovery with affiliates, the Online Marketing Connection was created. Facing this dilemma and deciding to take a break to research more information from the search engine listings created, the Online Marketing Connection rose from seven search results in 2003 to almost 40,000 listings in 2005.To date the search results fluctuate between 2,590,000,000 and 8,200,000,000 listings as the competitive online battle rages on. Search results rose from about 8,380,000,000 to 11,420,000,000 results overnight on Jan. 10, 2022. In 2005 it was just a matter of creating a press release for submittal through a newswire agency. Today it takes all the bells and whistles to rank in the top page listings and be placed at the #1 position.This is exactly what the term; "online marketing connection" created over 19 years ago has accomplished. This is where to go to keep abreast of trending changes, and the reason for sharing these accomplishments with a much larger audience among search engine results."Every attempt to access any website with online marketing content a banner would appear stating "HEAVY TRAFFIC" in place of the website by Spuncksides Promotion Production. Since Jan. 10th search listings for "Online Marketing Connection" has risen from seven to well over 8,200,000,000 search listings to 9,500,000,000 results and settling in this range to date. Why would anyone want to include their business links among so much competition? Simply put, to be part of that connection when the entire vision comes together. Today it's digital marketing , tomorrow it will likely be the metaverse, yet remain a digital world.Historically, there was often a significant time lag between publishing new content and getting traffic to that content from the search engines. This time lag can be pretty discouraging when you spend hours on product photos and in-depth content. Bing and Yandex— two search engines that account for more than 7% of U.S. search engine use — recently developed a free ping service called IndexNow, which helps inform search engines of new content on a website. When you update your website, those changes will appear in search results faster." -Forbes 2022Online Marketing describes a type of marketing products, services and brand, and Marketing online is the actual practice utilizing various skills and talent to get desirable results. These results entail many platforms across the internet and Smart spaces such as cloud based computing, or the Internet of things. (IoT). In this article, the topic is SEO and how to speed up traffic to a website and increase ratings among major search engines as mentioned by Forbes quoted above.Not just speeding up traffic, Forbes also mentioned how page load affects traffic. There may be tons of traffic delivered to the website but the page load is so slow that site visitors become frustrated and discouraged and move to other options instead. This can result in a loss of clients and customers. So, how can the loss of clients and customers be defeated while keeping them on a particular site or page? The answer tends to be faster page loads.Oct 19, 2021 - There's a website at IndexNow.org that summarizes what this is about, "IndexNow is an easy way for website owners to instantly inform search engines about the latest content changes on their website. In its simplest form, IndexNow is a simple ping so that search engines know that a URL and its content has been added, updated, or deleted, allowing search engines to quickly reflect this change in their search results.Without IndexNow, it can take days to weeks for search engines to discover that the content has changed, as search engines don’t crawl every URL often. With IndexNow, search engines know immediately the "URLs that have changed, helping them prioritize crawl for these URLs and thereby limiting organic crawling to discover new content."IndexNow is offered under the terms of the Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License and has support from Microsoft Bing, Yandex." Ping Some Search Engines With URLs For Instant Indexing.Putting this all together; "Internet marketing online is valuable to your business because it helps you connect with leads that are the most interested in your business. 2. It creates two-way communication" - 7 Reasons Behind the Importance of Internet Marketing - WebfxWhat is now becoming the trending factor in 2022 is called Digital Marketing. "Digital marketing, also called online marketing, is the promotion of brands to connect with potential customers using the internet and other forms of digital communication. This includes not only email, social media, and web-based advertising, but also text and multimedia messages as a marketing channel." - MailChimp"Digital marketing is the component of marketing that uses internet and online based digital technologies such as desktop computers, mobile phones and other digital media and platforms to promote products and services." - WikipediaOnline Marketing Connection becomes the marketing arm for Spuncksides Promotion Production, Spuncksides Promotion Production promotes products and services via the Online Marketing Connection for SFI/TripleClicks online.

