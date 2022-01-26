Award Winning Journalist, Liz Brunner, Releases Audiobook of her Best-Selling Book, "Dare to Own You".
Our desire for approval and acceptance is real, it is human nature, and while we may desire that from the outside world, it’s more important to accept ourselves for who we are on the inside,”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liz Brunner, CEO & Founder of Brunner Communications, and award-winning former news anchor for ABC-TV in Boston, releases her companion audiobook for her debut title, “Dare to Own You: Taking Your Authenticity and Dreams into Your Next Chapter.” Recorded with Chart Productions, Brunner’s self-narration pairs high quality sound with her personal and engaging storytelling.
Given Brunner’s journalism career, vocal performance background, and podcast hosting, she is a skilled and gifted speaker. The “Dare to Own You” audiobook offers more than just a passive listening experience for audiences. Liz Brunner‘s written words and captivating voice make the listener feel as if they are sitting down for coffee with a friend. This memoir—both personal and professional—is filled with valuable lessons and transformational affirmations to build character, courage, and help listeners as they work to discover their authentic selves.
“Our desire for approval and acceptance is real, it is human nature, and while we may desire that from the outside world, it’s more important to accept ourselves for who we are on the inside,” says Brunner.
The “Dare to Own You” audiobook is available on Audible and other audiobook retailers.
This best-selling book invites listeners to face challenges, embrace the unknown and break expectations to help them determine “what’s next.”
Brunner’s company, Brunner Communications, as well as her on-line learning platform, BrunnerAcademy.com, inspire and encourage people of all ages to spread their message with authenticity and purpose as highly skilled public speakers and communicators. In addition, her podcast, Live Your Best Life with Liz Brunner, shares powerful stories of re-creation that inspire listeners to pursue their next chapters.
In her extensive career in journalism, Brunner served as the main news anchor and reporter for ABC, WCVB-TV, NewsCenter 5 in Boston, co-anchoring the #1 rated 6:00 p.m. newscast and had the honor of conducting one-on-one interviews with global icons such as President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey. Brunner is a classically trained vocalist having performed with the Boston Pops and sung the national anthem for MLB, the NFL and NBA sporting events. Having shared her voice with the world over newscasts, podcasts and professional stadium speakers, Liz is now lending her voice to the audiobook realm to spread the power of becoming the most authentic and knowledgeable version of ourselves.
“Dare to Own You” is published by Empower Press, an imprint of GracePoint Publishing, the premier publishing house for leaders, teachers, and creatives. The audiobook is produced by Chart Productions, a production industry veteran offering the highest caliber sound.
