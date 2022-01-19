Indie Skincare Brand Skinblossom Announces Launch of New Multitasking Vitamin C Super Serum

Founded by mother and daughter aestheticians, Skinblossom was created to address common skin concerns with unique combinations of highly effective ingredients.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- New cruelty-free PETA-certified skincare brand Skinblossom is pleased to announce the launch of its flagship product, Maracujá Glow Potion. According to founder Nathalie Ascolese and her mother Maria Vogeli, this multitasking vitamin C super serum combines some of the most popular and effective ingredients that are already known for multitasking on their own.As certified aestheticians, Nathalie and Maria are passionate about everything related to skincare. With the goal of creating high-quality skincare products for skin concerns such as anti-aging, acne, and uneven skin tone and texture, the mother/daughter team are on a mission to ensure quality, safety, efficacy and aesthetics in all of their products.“We are so proud of what we have accomplished so far,” says Nathalie. “Our serum has taken two years of work with a laboratory to perfect, and we are delighted with the results. The secret of your future skin is hidden in the way you treat it today, and there’s no better way to treat it than with Maracujá Glow Potion!”The idea for creating a line of skincare products was born in 2019, when Nathalie and Maria started to create their own personalized routines using products that contained some of the most popular available ingredients.“We would combine the most powerful ingredients together,” Nathalie explains. “It just seems to make sense to make products that are more potent, effective, and convenient!”The multitasking 15% Vitamin C super serum is designed to brighten, smooth and detoxify skin. With age-defying properties and the scent of passionfruit, the product is cruelty-free, vegan friendly, dermatologist tested, paraben-free, gluten-free, sulfate-free, non-comedogenic, and contains no harmful preservatives.For more information about Maracujá Glow Potion and the Skinblossom brand, visit the website at www.skinblossomskincare.com or Instagram About the CompanyNew indie skincare brand Skinblossom was founded by Nathalie Ascolese and her mother Maria Vogeli, both certified aestheticians who are passionate about everything skincare. With the creation of high-quality, cruelty-free skincare products, the company offers unique combinations of the most effective and popular ingredients for skin concerns such as anti-aging, acne, and uneven skin tone and texture. Skinblossom is proud to ensure quality, safety, efficacy and aesthetics in all of its products.