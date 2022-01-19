Project launched to develop digital population database

VIETNAM, January 19 - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chairs the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday launched a project to develop a national digital population database in Hà Nội.

The project is to actualise a plan on building a population database and electronic authentication and identification, which was approved by the Prime Minister on January 6.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Public Security Minister Nguyễn Duy Ngọc said the plan was going to be carried out during the 2022-25 period and continue until 2030.

It outlined seven main goals and five missions, as well as solutions to be implemented in different stages of the project. A list of 25 crucial administrative procedures that need to be prioritised for digitalisation were included.

The five areas that the project seeks to serve with digitalised information are: administrative procedures and online public services, socio-economic development, digital citizenship, enriching and completing population data, and all-level leadership.

To make it easier for citizens, this year, the project would create electronic identifications for all people whose personal information had been added to the national population database, Ngọc said.

This information would include an identification number, medical insurance, social insurance, driving license, motorbike registration, certificate and degree.

The project would also encourage citizens to register and use their electronic identifications for administrative procedures and public services.

It would also ensure complete authenticity of citizens’ information on the mobile application VNEID and on their electronic citizen ID cards, Ngọc added, which includes vaccination and test information. They would gradually replace paper documents in a number of administrative procedures.

Law and regulations on developing and providing digital services related to population data would also be developed to legalise the digital national database, he said.

This year the focus will be put on developing and issuing decrees and circulars on managing and using the database. Old regulations will also be reviewed and adjusted so digital information can be used in administrative procedures.

Next year the Law on Citizen Identification will be studied and amended where necessary, and guidelines will be issued to facilitate the development of an e-Government.

In 2024, discussions will be held to develop the Law on Personal Data Protection, and a monitoring mechanism of the use of personal data will also be built to prevent misuse of information. — VNS