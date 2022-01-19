Governor Abbott Touts Texas Exceptionalism At Texas Public Policy Foundation Policy Orientation

January 19, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at the Texas Public Policy Foundation Policy Orientation in Austin where he touted the values that make Texas the best state to live, work, and raise a family – including individual liberty, personal responsibility, economic advancement, and free enterprise.

During remarks, the Governor emphasized Texas' world-class business climate, commitment to keeping communities safe and secure, and reputation for offering endless opportunity and freedom for all Texans.

"The Lone Star State is exceptional because we value public safety, uphold our freedoms and liberties, and continuously expand economic opportunities for every Texan," said Governor Abbott. "During the 87th Legislative Session, we passed laws charting a course towards a freer, safer, and more prosperous future for the Lone Star State, including COVID-19 liability protections, constitutional carry, border security funding, bail reform, and more. These tremendous achievements would not have been possible without the hard work of legislators, advocates, and policy leaders like those at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, and I look forward to our continued partnership as we ensure Texas remains a beacon of freedom and opportunity for generations both present and future."