Prolific Author Ty Boog Deniro Launches SG Publishing. to Highlight Social Justice Issues

Tysheem Crocker Justice for Tysheem Crocker

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year, the National Registry of Exonerations reported “2,810 men and women to date have been wrongfully convicted of crimes in the United States.” Tysheem "Boog Deniro" Crocker is a champion of this cause. Boog Deniro is an engaging author, promoter, activist, and entrepreneur who is flourishing from an unlikely perch behind prison walls. Besides founding SG Publishing where he publishes his own books, Mr. Tysheem Crocker has written many pieces and articles on the topics of social justice, black empowerment, wrongful convictions, and the need for criminal justice reform on the Justice for Youth Foundation platforms.

Boog Deniro’s new website, www.SGPUB1.com, is the culmination of all the hard work he has fashioned over the years and is a place where he can display his literature and highlight new and talented scribes. Who better to paint a picture of the streets than someone who has lived it? Who better to tell the story of Hip Hop than a man who speaks from a semi-autobiographical mode? As a result, authentic depictions of street life intertwined with the alluring culture of Hip Hop have become Boog Deniro’s trademark.

It is a known fact that the judicial system treats Blacks and other people of color more harshly. While the rest of America casually acknowledges it, Black families live with that reality every day. A recent report by The Sentencing Project, a Washington, D.C. research-based and advocacy center, found incarceration of Black Americans nearly five times the rate of white Americans, whereas imprisonment of Latino Americans is 1.3 times the rate of white Americans.

Boog Deniro speaks candidly about his exaggerated experience; “At the age of 24, I began writing books to save my life. I'd been in prison for five years at that time. On this journey, I had the pleasure of meeting bestseller's: Shannon Holmes, Wahida Clark, and Kwame Teague. Fast forward nearly 20 years and I am still imprisoned unjustly and still writing. I have published six books, and my 7th novel, “Red Rubi,” is set to be released. “Red Rubi” is the second installment in my Urban Royalty Series.”

Boog Deniro’s sentiments are: “I want people to be able to not only purchase my novels but visit my site and get an experience while learning about the author, my plight, and perseverance. Interviews are available, merchandise, the opening to “Urban Royalty,” in audio, and a free download entitled “Right Alley Wrong Cat,” (a novella about wrongful convictions).”

For more information, please contact Omar Jennett: Phone: 929-328-6016, Email: sgpublishingllc@gmail.com, or Website: www.SGPUB1.COM.

