Applications open for Women’s Secretariat Grants

CANADA, January 19 - Funding from the Province’s Women’s Interministerial Secretariat is available to support women and girls in leadership roles, increase their participation in fields like science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), and engage boys and men in gender-based violence prevention.

“Girls interests and achievements are often shaped by their environments. We are working to strengthen our communities and build resilience through strategic investments in gender equality and women empowerment. This grant funding will support the work of community groups to ensure women and girls have opportunities in leadership roles and areas of our society where they have traditionally been underrepresented.”

- Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Natalie Jameson

The grant is intended to support organizations that:

  • provide direct services and programs for the benefit of women;
  • support projects that enhance awareness, education and social action on women’s legal, health, social and economic equality; and
  • support the capacity of women’s organizations that promote women’s equality through advocacy, research and policy development.

Preference will be given to projects that address one of the three focus themes: engaging men and boys in gender-based violence prevention; women and/or girls in leadership; and women and/or girls in Science, Technology, Engineering + Math (STEM) and the skilled trades.

Media Contact Autumn Tremere Senior Communications Officer agtremere@gov.pe.ca

