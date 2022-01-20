MyBritishPassport Now Offers Online British Passport Renewals From Canada
MyBritishPassport is pleased to announce that they are now able to offer a simple online UK passport renewal service for applications from Canada.ST CATHERINES, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company offers fast and efficient renewals at a competitive price. To start the application process, an applicant is required to fill out an online application form including their name, date of birth and details contained on their previous passport (UK or not).
British Passport Renewal from Canada
There are a variety of reasons why one may need to renew their British passport in Canada. It might have expired, been destroyed or lost, or the applicant may have changed their name or appearance since the last time it was issued. Whatever the cause, if a British national requires a new passport, MyBritishPassport can assist.
The team at MyBritishPassport know how important it is to have a valid passport when travelling. That’s why they now offer a quick and easy UK passport renewal service from Canada, to help applicants get their new passport as soon as possible.
How The Online UK Passport Renewal Process Works
The procedure for UK passport renewal from Canada is very similar to a regular renewal.
An applicant can follow the simple steps below when renewing a UK passport in Canada:
- Complete the online application from, designed specifically for applications from Canada. Click here for the application form.
- The application & documents will be thoroughly checked by MyBritishPassport’s team of experts, and sent to Her Majesty’s Passport Office for processing via their reliable, registered courier.
- The applicant’s new UK passport will be delivered directly to their doorstep, within a matter of weeks.
Why Use MyBritishPassport?
Free Advice from their Expert Team - MyBritishPassport offers professional advice on the best way forward for British passport applications, renewals and replacement of lost or stolen passports.
Passport Forms Preparation & Verification - MyBritishPassport will prepare the applicant’s passport forms for submission to Her Majesty’s Passport Office and ensure that their supporting documents comply. Simply complete their easy, online form and they will take care of the rest.
Delivery To Your Doorstep - MyBritishPassport uses a dedicated and reliable courier service to ensure that the applicant’s documents reach Her Majesty’s Passport Office quickly and safely and that they receive their new British passport without any delays.
for more information, visit https://mybritishpassport.com.
About MyBritishPassport
MyBritishPassport is the leading online British passport application & renewal service in Canada. They endeavour to make the UK passport application process easy, stress-free and fast. Their team of experienced UK passport consultants are well-versed in renewing British passports from Canada, the United States, and South Africa.
