Nebraska’s Data Visualization and Use Education Innovation Network: Cohort 2

Public School Districts and ESUs Only

We are excited to offer a second iteration of the Data Visualization & Use Network starting in March 2022. It will include a free 6-session program open to all Nebraska district-level staff that will help with setting strategic goals and improving educational outcomes by using the educational data that is already available. In addition to the sessions, participants will have the opportunity to inform development of the ADVISER Dashboard and participate in open discussions with other data-driven educators in Nebraska.

The six data sessions will take place from 2-3:30pm CT on select Tuesdays from March through May 2022: 3/22, 3/29, 4/12, 4/19, 5/3, and 5/10.

For more information click here, or join the webinar below:

Data Visualization Network Q & A Session (register here): Monday, January 24, 12:30-1:00pm CT

To apply, fill out this form by January 28, 2022. We look forward to meeting you!