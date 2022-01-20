Paravir Announces Launch of Its’ Novel Anti-Microbial Non-Woven Fabric for Healthcare and PPE Applications
Paravir Launches Innovative Materials Technology for Preventing the Spread of Infectious Disease Using Novel Anti-Pathogenic Composite Material
Paravir’s highly innovative new material has wide applications in healthcare, providing novel fabric with anti-microbial properties, particularly PPE equipment such as face masks, curtains and others.”CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paravir Limited (“Paravir"; https://www.paravir.com), a UK-based company, announced today that it has developed a novel, IP-protected, composite material using readily available dry powders impregnated into off-the-shelf, non-woven material of the type commonly used in face masks and other surgical clothing and equipment.
Recent testing at UK laboratories has confirmed the destruction of 99.99% of the microbial population in under 20 minutes. This represents a world class solution to a global problem with low manufacturing cost.
Paravir offers the opportunity to license or acquire novel technology for production of antimicrobial nonwoven fabrics. The Sage Group is advising Paravir in their global search for manufacturing and distribution partners.
Paravir has novel IP and core knowledge in the production of easily manufactured, low cost but highly effective, disposable, non-woven composite material with stringent anti-microbial properties. The manufacturing technology embodies a dry approach and can be incorporated on virtually all standard production lines for non-woven fabrics.
Paravir’s innovative approach includes novel material composition and novel manufacturing technology. The active compound used is environmentally friendly, approved and generally regarded as safe. It is also low cost and is universally available.
The Paravir process uses impregnation of a dry non-metallic powder which is safe, readily available and low COGS. The resulting material is non-harmful to humans, animals, marine and plant life; it has been proven to eliminate >99.99% of all microbial activity in under 20 minutes, eliminating harmful bio-burden. Existing products in the market contain silver, copper and zinc.
The global presence of COVID-19 has highlighted the shortcomings of non- woven materials which generally lack anti-microbial properties. This is largely due to the cost and complexity associated with their manufacture. The present pandemic will persist for years, and other ever present epidemics re-enforce the need for effective, easily manufactured anti-microbial material, particularly in the surgical and healthcare arena.
The global disposable face mask market size exceeded a value of USD 74.90 billion in Q1 of 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.0% from 2020 to 2027.
Timothy Laing, CEO of Paravir, said “Paravir’s highly innovative lead product has potential applications in any healthcare modality requiring a disposable material with anti-microbial properties, particularly face masks, curtains, wound dressings, gowns, bed linen, and apparel for patients and staff. Paravir looks forward to interacting with commercial and manufacturing partners worldwide.”
Professor George Griffin, CBE, DSc, FRCP, FMedSci, Emeritus Professor of Infectious Diseases and Medicine at St George's University of London, commented “The novel anti-pathogenic composite material technology from Paravir has the potential to transform the way in which healthcare systems control infectious disease and remove the bioburden of pathogens from the environment.”
For more information about Paravir and partnering and distribution opportunities for its IP and manufacturing technology, please contact:
Dr. Bill Mason
The Sage Group
The Stockyard
Creake Road, Syderstone PE31 8SG UK
Tel: +44 (0) 7785 950134
wtm@sagehealthcare.com
Or
Timothy Laing
Timothy.laing@paravir.com
Tel: +44 (0)7836 357520
About Paravir
Paravir Limited is a privately-owned, UK-based medical technology company with global Intellectual Property covering the composition and production of a highly effective, anti-microbial material. Paravir’s IP covers the design and utility of the material. Paravir also has strong manufacturing knowhow for high speed, high volume production of the anti-pathogenic material.
It is estimated that over 99% of such material currently available carries no active anti-microbial properties largely related to the current cost and complexity of manufacture of such products. Paravir set out to address these technical challenges in producing a low cost anti- microbial fabric.
The active composite material is an impregnated off the shelf non-woven polypropylene of the type used in face masks and other medical/healthcare products. It necessarily uses a proprietary manufacturing method which is both inexpensive to implement and highly scalable. It impregnates the non-woven with a highly anti-microbial dry powder.
The powder is safe, readily available, low cost and does not have any recyclability recycling issues associated with metallic anti-microbial compounds as commonly found in competitive products. It is harmless to animals, marine and plant life. The material has undergone contract testing at recognised laboratories and has a world class anti-microbial properties.
Testing followed a proof of principle study into the basic determination of antiviral efficacy using a method based on ISO 18184:2019.
Paravir is seeking partners interested in licensing or acquiring the Intellectual Property. Licensing partners may already be engaged in the supply of polypropylene material or may be an existing supplier of finished goods for the medical/healthcare market.
Website: https://www.paravir.com/
About The Sage Group, Inc.
The Sage Group Inc. is a leader in the provision of strategic and transactional advice to health care companies in the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, medical device, biotechnology and life science fields. Sage currently maintains offices in USA, Europe, Israel and Japan. Since its founding in 1994, The Sage Group has served more than 200 clients in the US, Europe and Asia, and completed numerous transactions including divestitures, alliances, acquisitions and financings with values ranging from $5 million to $500 million.
The Sage Group is an organization of experienced and successful executives who are committed to the service of the very vital and dynamic health care industry and its investors.
The range of services offered includes:
• Strategic alliances and licensing/partnering
• M&A, divestment, buy- and sell- side
• Global product and technology acquisition searches
• Strategic assessment and planning
• Due diligence, technology and molecule assessment, valuation
• New ventures, interim management
• Facilitating investment in R&D and/or company equity through introductions, network and brokering
The Sage Group's Principals, each an Executive Director, have been Founders, Chairmen, Presidents, CEO's and COO's of a number of emerging health care companies. These Principals have also held senior level management positions in large multi-national organizations. In addition to their management backgrounds, The Sage Group's Principals also have extensive experience in providing professional management consulting services to healthcare industry clients. All these experiences are being applied by The Sage Group to assist healthcare industry participants globally.
Website: www.sagehealthcare.com
