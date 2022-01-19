Crescent and Flatiron Park Accepting Donations for Fire Victims

Flatiron Park customers are collecting new or gently used items to help neighbors impacted by the devastation from the recent Marshall fire.

Donations for Marshall fire victims can be delivered to Flatiron Park management office at 5500 Flatiron Parkway, Suite 120 in Boulder through January 24

Everyone has been touched by the devastation and heartbreak of the Marshall fire. We have already rallied around our customers here in the Park and are looking for ways to help our fellow neighbors.” — Ben Molk, Senior Vice President, Crescent

DENVER, CO, US, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flatiron Park, the multi-building campus known for its innovative and creative work environment in the heart of Boulder, Co., is showing its compassion and connection to the community by hosting a donation drive for goods to help those in need after the devastation from the recent Marshall fire.

Bring new or gently used items to the Flatiron Park management office at 5500 Flatiron Parkway, Suite 120 in Boulder, now through January 24. Items accepted include clothing, bedding, kitchen and bath needs, pet food and beds, and other small household items. Furniture or oversized items cannot be accepted.

Several local assistance groups have set up monetary collections. The link below shows other options for people considering monetary and goods donations. https://bit.ly/3nhKqBv

“Everyone has been touched by the devastation and heartbreak of the Marshall fire and are looking for ways to help our fellow neighbors,” said Ben Molk, Senior Vice President, Crescent. “We have already rallied around our customers here in the Park. We are expanding our collection for others in the community to support neighbors and friends during their time of need.”

During Thanksgiving of 2020 and 2021, Flatiron Park ownership matched contributions made to Harvest of Hope Pantry, which provided A Spice of Life-catered Thanksgiving meals to Boulder-area residents in need.



ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I and the GP Invitation Fund II, the company acquires, develops, and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily, hospitality, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.