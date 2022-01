Center Inlet Automotive Exhaust Mufflers Account for Over 23% Revenue Share of Global Automotive Exhaust Muffler market

global automotive exhaust muffler is set to reflect a minuscule CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period (2017-2022)

UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The functionality of an automotive exhaust muffler is limited to reducing noise from the engine, however, in some cases, it can influence the vehicle’s fuel efficiency. The component’s limited scope of application has undermined the prospects of its global market. Also, sales of automotive exhaust mufflers are taking a hit due to the rising cost of the component.The unavoidable backpressure remains one of the most severe drawbacks of exhaust mufflers and continues to be a major engineering challenge for manufacturers. While exhaust mufflers sufficiently allow the release of gases produced by a vehicle, it compromises the engine’s firing frequency.Factors as such are expected to deter the global demand for exhaust mufflers in the medium term. According to the latest report published by Fact.MR, the global automotive exhaust muffler is set to reflect a minuscule CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period (2017-2022).To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=133 The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automotive Exhaust Muffler. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Automotive Exhaust Muffler Market across various industries and regions.The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automotive Exhaust Muffler market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Automotive Exhaust MufflerThis newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Automotive Exhaust Muffler, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Automotive Exhaust Muffler Market.Market Taxonomy• Product Type• Center Inlet• Dual Inlet• Offset Inlet• Center Outlet• Dual Outlet• Offset OutletSales Channel• OEM• After marketSize Type• 1 1/2 - 2 1/2 in. Inlet• 2 1/4 - 2 in. Inlet• 2.1 - 3 in. Inlet• 3 - 5 in. Inlet• 1 1/2 - 2 1/2 in. Outlet• 2 1/4 - 2 in. Outlet• 2.1 - 3 in. Outlet• 3 - 5 in. OutletVehicle Type• Compact Passenger Cars• Mid-sized Passenger Cars• Premium Passenger Cars• Luxury Passenger Cars• Light Commercial Vehicles• Heavy Commercial VehiclesNeed more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=133 Competition Tracking• Prominent players mentioned in the Fact.MR’s report include• Peugeot S.A. (Faurecia SA)• Tenneco Inc.• Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG• Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd.• Benteler International AG• Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG• Yutaka Giken Co., Ltd.• Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd.• Bosal Nederland B.V.• Eminox Limited.The scope of the report is to analyze the global automotive exhaust muffler market for the period 2017-2022 and give readers an accurate, unbiased analysis. Automotive exhaust muffler manufacturers, suppliers, and stakeholders in the overall automotive market can benefit from the insights offered in this report. The comprehensive analysis offered in the report can also be of interest to leading automotive journals and trade magazines.SummaryThe report begins with a concise summary of the global automotive exhaust muffler market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, giving users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global automotive exhaust muffler market.OverviewThe next section is an overview of the global automotive exhaust muffler market. This includes the introduction to the market and a standard definition of the product – automotive exhaust muffler. In this section, year-over-year growth and market value are offered to readers. Year-over-year growth gives readers a broader picture of growth patterns during the forecast period.The next section of the report offers a thorough description of the latest macroeconomic factors that have a bearing on the global automotive exhaust muffler market. Considering the interconnectedness of the automotive exhaust muffler market to the global automotive market and, in general, the global economy, readers will get valuable insights on how international developments impact this market.In a bid to keep readers up-to-date on the latest developments in the global automotive exhaust muffler market, the report offers readers a roundup of the latest trends impacting the market. As the automotive sector is ever-evolving, staying abreast with the latest trends and developments is paramount to formulating key business strategies. Information on supply chain, cost structure, pricing analysis, raw material sourcing, and list of distributors are offered to readers in this section.Considering the broad scope of the global automotive exhaust muffler market, the report includes a segment-wise analysis and forecast. The global automotive exhaust muffler market is segmented into – product type, sales channel, size type, vehicle type, and region. Through this section, the report offers an in-depth country-wise forecast on every parameter associated with the automotive exhaust muffler.The concluding section of the report profiles companies operating in the global automotive exhaust muffler market. Companies of all sizes, including market leaders, established players, and market entrants are profiled in this section. The competitive intelligence offers information on company overview and other important parameters, such as product offerings and key financials.Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/133 Global Automotive Exhaust Muffler Market: Key Projections• Europe to dominate the global market for automotive exhaust muffler over the forecast period. The region is projected to command the largest share of the global market in terms of revenue.• Presence of a well-established automotive industry in Europe will continue to propel the market for automotive exhaust muffler in the region.• Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is also expected to emerge as an attractive market for automotive exhaust muffler over 2022. The market in APEJ is projected to reflect a relatively faster CAGR as compared to other regions.• In APEJ, China will remain a key market for automotive exhaust mufflers owing to the robust expansion of the automotive sector in the country.• On the basis of the product type, the center inlet segment will retain its top position over 2022. The segment currently accounts for more than 23% share of the global market in terms of revenue.• Aftermarket is expected to remain the largest sales channel for automotive exhaust muffler throughout the assessment period.• The aftermarket sales channel segment currently represents more than 67% revenue share of the market of the global market.• Based on the size, the 1 1/2 – 2 1/2 in. Inlet automotive exhaust muffler segment is estimated to stand at around US$ 2,047 Mn by the end of 2022, reflecting a CAGR of little under 3%. In terms of revenue, this segment currently commands more than a 19% share of the market.• By vehicle, the compact passenger cars segment is projected to hold the predominant share of the global market during the forecast period. Towards the end of 2022, the segment is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 2,787 Mn, reflecting a steady CAGR.Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Automotive Domain:Ground Support Equipment Tires Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/ground-support-equipment-tires-market Automotive Steering Rack Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/automotive-steering-rack-market Automotive Steering Shaft Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/automotive-steering-shaft-market About Fact.MRMarket research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Email: sales@factmr.comCorporate Headquarter:Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,Jumeirah Lakes Towers,Dubai, United Arab Emirates