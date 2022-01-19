Test Your Knowledge on Abortion Rights

This year, abortion is under fire like never before. Multiple abortion cases have been heard by the Supreme Court, which could gut or overturn Roe v. Wade while an onslaught of abortion bans continues to sweep states.

This fight is urgent, and to better prepare ourselves we must learn all we can about the landscape and history of abortion rights — from the pre-Roe era all the way to today. Test your knowledge here.

