VEERUM VR offers a scalable virtual reality solution for industrial assets
Digital transformation software provider VEERUM promotes accessible and scalable virtual reality with VEERUM VR.CALGARY, AB, CANADA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VEERUM, a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that ingests, aggregates, analyzes, and visualizes asset data, today announced its enhanced Virtual Reality (VR) solution for industrial assets. VEERUM VR enables the use of dozens of varieties of consumer-grade Virtual Reality (VR) headsets to view industrial sites in the cloud. With the ability to conduct virtual reality site visits on any WebXR enabled device, users can understand existing site conditions in a powerful virtual reality workscope.
This enhanced update enables remote teams to improve issue diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and safety training, resulting in reduced site exposure hours and improved productivity. "With its smoother, more realistic experience, VEERUM VR is the most accessible web-based VR solution on the market,” said VEERUM CTO Rob Southon. “From easier navigation controls to quicker loading teams, virtual reality in VEERUM provides the ultimate immersive experience. Users feel truly transported to the site, with zero travel time.”
Understand site issues for operational success
With over 12.5 million VR headsets sold in 2021, businesses are increasingly turning to virtual reality to create immersive digital experiences from the safety and convenience of the home or office. VEERUM’s unique ability to aggregate information, including display computer-aided design (CAD), geospatial, document management and Internet of Things (IoT) data in a virtual environment speaks to this global demand. Users can launch VR directly from VEERUM's cloud-hosted application and can leverage dozens of WebXR enabled VR devices, including the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Google Cardboard, and many more. This seamless integration with a virtual reality headset allows users to monitor asset properties down to the component level from anywhere in the world.
VEERUM clients are already finding success with VEERUM VR: “Thank you to the VEERUM team for continuing to improve their virtual reality features,“ said Brian Grosskleg, BHP Jansen Project, Principal Applied Technology. “VEERUM VR is a scalable and affordable solution that reinforces VEERUM as a one-stop, long-term application for the BHP Jansen Project. I see VEERUM becoming a flagship VR application for our team."
Conduct virtual safety training and site walk-downs
VEERUM VR provides an application for training, planning, and operations in a controlled environment with no site exposure. Viewing a site in virtual reality that is complicated, remote, and potentially hazardous trains teams to become prepared for real-life scenarios, resulting in improved execution in the event of an emergency. This immersive onboarding experience for new employees and contractors lowers travel costs while providing higher quality training in a unique, immersive experience.
VEERUM VR is now available on the VEERUM application for organizations looking to visualize their data in a new, immersive way. To get started with VEERUM VR in less than 48 hours, visit: https://www.veerum.com/demo.
