Nandini Goyal Awarded Aspire2STEAM Scholarship Sponsored by Nancy Ridge, Ridge Innovative

Share This Article

News Provided By

Nandini Goyal, ASPIRER Scholarship Recipient Nancy Ridge, President and Founder, Ridge Innovative

Aspiring business professional strives to help other women navigate historically male-focused finance careers

Growing up, while there were plenty of resources to research men in finance, I didn’t find many focusing on what it was like to be a woman in finance.” — Nandini Goyal

DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- “We’re excited that our first ASPIRER scholarship award in 2022 goes to Nandini Goyal—a bright young woman with a passion to be an impactful force in business finance,” said Cheryl O’Donoghue, CEO at Aspire2STEAM .org. “Like technology pioneer Nancy Ridge, the woman who sponsored her scholarship, Nandini endeavors to make her mark in a male-centered field by ultimately remaining true to herself and, in particular, her values.”Currently, Nandini is a student at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts pursing a Bachelor’s of Science in Economics and Business Administration with a concentration in Finance. “Economics is a topic that has always interested me and I love learning about how economic policies or shifts in our economy impacted the stock market and corporations worldwide,” said Nandini.Nandini’s passion for business and finance began her freshman year in high school. She gained an OSHA General Industry (Manufacturing) certification and participated in engaging events such as the Stock Market Game and High School Fed Challenge. These experiences earned her special recognition for her ability to think as a future economist, using her critical thinking skills to research economic trends and themes.Nandini also volunteered at Reinvented Magazine, which is a nonprofit with the goal to encourage young women to pursue STEM fields. Working with the magazine team, she became the lead for their major Fall fundraiser campaign and was nominated as Member of the Month for her contributions and hard work.“Growing up, while there were plenty of resources to research men in finance, I didn’t find many focusing on what it was like to be a woman in finance,” said Nandini. “I questioned whether or not I had the mindset or intelligence to be successful in such a male-dominated field.”Nandini is now an active advocate for women and equality and is currently involved in university clubs such as Women in Finance and Smart Women Securities. The focus for both clubs is to help women strengthen their finance skills so they can transition into the professional world with greater ease and confidence. She was able to see firsthand how the support gained from these groups of women could be integral to her success and that she could lean on them for advice and support. “Just being able to have conversations with my peers and learning about their experiences has helped to alleviate my own insecurities,” said Nandini.“Being a woman and having the knowledge to take care of yourself financially is a value that’s been important to me throughout my life and I believe being financially astute plays a crucial role in getting ahead in any career, especially technology- and finance-related fields which have long been known for favoring men over women,” said Nancy Ridge, Founder and President of Ridge Innovative (ridgeinnovative.com). “Nandini’s passion in finance and economics, especially in working with other young women, is to be applauded and I’m delighted to support her with this scholarship.” Ridge, an internationally respected consultant serving the technology and telecommunications channel, is also Co-Founder of Power Women Alliance and Co-Founder and Past President of Alliance of Channel Women (allianceofchannelwomen.org).Looking to the future, Nandini plans to one day give back by volunteering at nonprofits that encourage girls to pursue finance or develop an interest in investing. She aspires to use her reflection, reasoning, and analytical strengths and passion for finance to pursue a career in investment banking, portfolio management, or management consulting. Additionally, she is very keen on traveling for work, exploring new countries, and immersing herself in new cultures and languages.When not studying, Nandini enjoys reading young adult fiction and mystery novels, as well as dancing and dance performance, especially Bollywood and hip hop. She anticipates graduating in Spring 2025.ABOUT…Aspire2STEAM.org is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which has earned Guidestar’s Gold Seal for integrity, transparency, and accountability. We provide scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working hard—aspiring—to achieve careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math…and they could really use a hand up over the incredible barriers of student debt and rising education costs, and the real, ever-present opportunity barriers that keep them out of most male-dominated industries. These young women are doing their part, let’s help them by doing ours.Scholarship Applications Accepted Year-Round! Share this online application today. Donate now . Your kindness is a catalyst for change and empowerment for the young women and girls we serve.

Nandini Goyal