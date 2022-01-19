Royal Holiday Vacation Club Offering Safety To Guests

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, MEXICO, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Would you like to save money on travel? Are you at a point in your life where you're willing and able to travel more? If you answered "yes" to these questions, you should check out what Royal Holiday Vacation Club has to offer.

Royal Holiday Vacation Resorts are located in 52 countries worldwide, offering luxury accommodations for guests in each of them. Whether you want to ski or enjoy a tropical island, Royal Holiday Resorts has something for everyone.

The resorts offer a rewards program, so you can rack up points and visit a new destination with every vacation you take. Royal also offers cruise vacations for members who want to experience their next vacation on the seas. All accommodations offered by Royal consider comfort and service for guests guess first and foremost.

Since the start of the global pandemic, many people have been fearful of traveling to faraway places or even places close to home. Royal has implemented a Safe Guest Program to ensure guests and staff are safe. The program focuses on preventing the spread of viruses and other pathogens through a five-part program that includes staff training.

The program begins by sanitizing and disinfecting rooms according to rigid hygiene standards. But, it doesn't stop there. Urns are provided to return keys and fast checkout, minimizing contact with other guests. All hotel common areas, such as the lobby, pool, and entertainment areas, are sanitized.

The Safe Guest Program uses Ecolab products to clean and disinfect nearly every surface that can be cleaned. Even the kitchens are cleaned using those products. For dining safety, guests use digital menus.

Guests are kept apart from other guests in the dining rooms. Tables and chairs are disinfected after each guest. Rugs placed in entryways are disinfected frequently, and hand sanitizing gel is available throughout the hotel’s common areas for guests to use as they wish.

There are many reasons to consider joining the Royal Holiday Vacation Club. From the luxurious and comfortable rooms to the attention to detail to satisfy guests. The safety program makes it even easier to join and find out what staying at one of the Royal Holiday Vacation Resorts is like. There are many destinations to choose from around the world.