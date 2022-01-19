Ideal Homes Portugal Announces Season 5 of IdealHomesTV
The popular online property series will air in February!QUARTEIRA, PORTUGAL, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Ideal Homes on Thursday, 17th February, 2022, at 5pm London/Lisbon | 12pm EST, for the launch of the fifth season of IdealHomesTV.
The premiere episode follows Angela Worrall, CEO, and John Malpas, Real Estate Consultant, with a special Valentines Day episode as they explore new properties for sale in the Algarve.
The season will comprise of six new episodes every Thursday. Viewers can tune in to see stunning properties across the Algarve, and obtain insider knowledge from professionals and experts in all fields. Including all the information needed in order to purchase property in Portugal, all in one place.
The series will also cover more in-depth topics such as the buying process, property tax, Golden Visa Scheme updates, D7 information, property and rental management advice, currency information and much more.
Ideal Homes are currently searching for property buyers to appear on the new season, get in touch with the team for more details.
All property buyers need to do is subscribe to the Ideal Homes YouTube channel and they will be able to watch the new episode weekly.
Investors can also catch up on demand for previous episodes on the Ideal Homes YouTube channel from the comfort of their home.
For more information, visit the Ideal Homes Portugal website. Customers can also follow its official Facebook page and subscribe to receive weekly newsletters with the latest deals.
Ideal Homes Portugal is a real estate company established in the Algarve that provides courteous and professional service to its clients. The company's vision is to offer services to its customers that result in customers discovering the right property for them.
