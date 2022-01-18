B.C. appoints new provincial court judges

CANADA, January 18 - The Government of British Columbia is appointing three new provincial court judges to support continued access to justice.

The three new judges to be appointed on Jan. 31, 2022, are Scott Mulder, Nina Purewal and Michael Munro.

Scott Mulder will sit in Quesnel where he will serve as the sole judge. His appointment will fill the role being vacated by the resident judge upon his retirement. Mulder has 22 years of experience in family and criminal law throughout northern B.C. This includes working as counsel for the Nisga’a Lisims Government in child protection matters as well as appearing on many Family Law Act matters and on criminal matters of all types and complexity. Mulder holds a law degree from the University of Victoria, graduating in 1997. He grew up in the Kitimat area, and articled and practised in Terrace.

Nina Purewal, QC, will sit in the northern region and her appointment will help facilitate the ongoing Northern Bail Pilot Project. Purewal holds a law degree from University of Victoria, graduating in 2005, and a master’s degree in international human rights from Oxford University in 2013. Throughout her career in law, she has worked for Pivot Legal Society/LLP, in the human rights field in Tanzania, as a Provincial government child and youth advocate as duty counsel, and as Crown counsel in the Smithers office.

Michael Munro will sit in Victoria to help fill the role left by a senior judge who retired on Dec. 3, 2021. His appointment will also help support the virtual bail court for the southern area of Vancouver Island. Munro holds a law degree from the University of Victoria and has been a sole practitioner since being called to the B.C. bar in 1991. For the past few years, he has taught an advocacy course at the University of Victoria law school, and he is sought out by young lawyers for advice and mentoring. Munro has represented clients from many diverse backgrounds.

The Province is committed to promoting fair access to justice for all residents of B.C. These appointment decisions consider multiple factors, including the needs of the court, the diversity of the bench and the candidates’ areas of expertise.

Quick Facts: