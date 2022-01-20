Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,224 in the last 365 days.

New Software Release from Bedrock Brings More Open Secure Automation (OSA®) Functionality into Bedrock Systems

Images for control systems that provide secure PLC, DCS and RTU functionality

New functionality for secure SCADA, MQTT Sparkplug, Universal Ethernet, machine control and flow computing extend Bedrock OSA product family for a wider range of industrial applications

Enhancements for secure SCADA, MQTT Sparkplug, Universal Ethernet, machine control and flow computing extend Open Secure Automation to more applications

Our users can run more process and communications functionality across the Bedrock OSA platform, improving SCADA performance, flow computing, EtherNet/IP networking, and even machine data acquisition”
— Albert Rooyakkers, Founder, CEO and CTO, Bedrock Automation
BOSTON, MASS., USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bedrock Automation, the maker of Bedrock OSA®, the world’s most powerful, rugged and secure control system, has released a software upgrade that makes it easier for automation users to configure and run open applications inside the secure OSA controllers. New firmware enhancements simplify and improve SCADA redundancy, enable TLS support for MQTT Sparkplug, expand universal Ethernet/IP capacity, simplify flow meter proving and assist in diagnosing large motors.

Bedrock will demonstrate the new capabilities in a live webinar on January 26, 2022 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm EST. Register here or at BedrockAutomation.com/events.

“We developed OSA as a platform for secure, high-performance automation solutions and continue to enhance the software for that purpose. With this release, new and existing users can run more process and communications functionality across the Bedrock OSA platform, improving SCADA performance, flow computing, EtherNet/IP networking, and even machine data acquisition,” said Bedrock Founder, CEO and CTO Albert Rooyakkers.

The new firmware impacts functionality of the following Bedrock secure industrial control systems and modules: the Bedrock OSA control system, which is built on a pin-less backplane and scalable to support thousands of I/O; the OSA Remote control system, which provides secure, high-performance automation for applications requiring from 5 to 20 I/O; Universal Ethernet module (UE5), which encompasses Modbus TCP and EtherNet/IP; and the OSA Remote +Flow measurement and control system, which integrates flow computing and process control in a single module.

Simplify and Strengthen SCADA Network Security

The new Bedrock firmware enhancements contribute to simple, secure SCADA operations by moving redundancy management from the SCADA system client to the Bedrock controller firmware. This enables seamless and flawless failover while simplifying SCADA configuration. Most SCADA redundancy requires more than one IP address. If there is a problem with one, the SCADA software or system engineer must find the active IP and switch to it. The Bedrock OPC UA, MQTT or other Ethernet protocols, in contrast, allow the use of virtual IP addresses for redundant pairs, enabling a single end point for a redundant pair. The SCADA software then needs to point to only one IP address and the Bedrock controllers will find the active path automatically.

MQTT Sparkplug – Secure by Default

Also contributing to open secure SCADA performance are OSA software upgrades that enable users to deploy MQTT Sparkplug with transport layer security (TLS). Adding TLS support brings MQTT Sparkplug under the Bedrock certificate authority, making MQTT Sparkplug connected applications secure by default. Developers configure certificates with the Bedrock symbol configurator in the free Bedrock IEC 61131 IDE.

Opening the Universal EtherNet/IP Gateway

This software release substantially improves throughput and diagnostics for the Bedrock Ethernet gateway modules. It includes both status and diagnostic information from EtherNet/IP and ModbusTCP devices connected to a Bedrock Universal Ethernet I/O module (UE5).

J1939 and CANopen CAN bus Support

New control firmware in the Bedrock OSA Remote supports the J1939 and CANopen CAN bus communication standard, which extends open secure automation for motion control and factory automation. Using J1939 CAN bus, for example, the Bedrock OSA Remote can be configured as an RTU to read RPMs from large motors to diagnose performance.

OSA Remote +Flow Improvements

The Bedrock OSA Remote +Flow computer application now supports K-Factor and meter factor linearization with user entered linearization curves. The OSA +Flow now also supports double chronometry for select high speed counter channels. The OSA +Flow application takes advantage of this new feature to support meter proving using displacement provers, including small volume provers.

Zero cost easy upgrade for current and future users

All software will be standard on all relevant systems immediately. All current Bedrock OSA®users can upgrade remotely at no charge. For more information contact support@bedrockautomation.com.

About Bedrock Automation

Bedrock Automation, based in the Boston, Massachusetts area, has developed the world’s most powerful and cyber secure automation platforms. Bedrock has assembled the latest technologies and talents from the automation, measurement, cyber security, and semiconductor industries to build unprecedented solutions for ICS, Power and Flow-based on three prime directives: simplicity, scalability, and security. The result is its award-winning Open Secure Automation (OSA®) platforms, which provide deeply embedded ICS cyber security and the highest levels of performance and reliability, at the lowest lifecycle costs. For more information about Bedrock Automation visit BedrockAutomation.com.

Marketing Communications
Bedrock Automation
+1 781-821-0280
email us here

Meet the Bedrock OSA Family

You just read:

New Software Release from Bedrock Brings More Open Secure Automation (OSA®) Functionality into Bedrock Systems

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.