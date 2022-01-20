New Software Release from Bedrock Brings More Open Secure Automation (OSA®) Functionality into Bedrock Systems
Enhancements for secure SCADA, MQTT Sparkplug, Universal Ethernet, machine control and flow computing extend Open Secure Automation to more applications
Our users can run more process and communications functionality across the Bedrock OSA platform, improving SCADA performance, flow computing, EtherNet/IP networking, and even machine data acquisition”BOSTON, MASS., USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bedrock Automation, the maker of Bedrock OSA®, the world’s most powerful, rugged and secure control system, has released a software upgrade that makes it easier for automation users to configure and run open applications inside the secure OSA controllers. New firmware enhancements simplify and improve SCADA redundancy, enable TLS support for MQTT Sparkplug, expand universal Ethernet/IP capacity, simplify flow meter proving and assist in diagnosing large motors.
“We developed OSA as a platform for secure, high-performance automation solutions and continue to enhance the software for that purpose. With this release, new and existing users can run more process and communications functionality across the Bedrock OSA platform, improving SCADA performance, flow computing, EtherNet/IP networking, and even machine data acquisition,” said Bedrock Founder, CEO and CTO Albert Rooyakkers.
The new firmware impacts functionality of the following Bedrock secure industrial control systems and modules: the Bedrock OSA control system, which is built on a pin-less backplane and scalable to support thousands of I/O; the OSA Remote control system, which provides secure, high-performance automation for applications requiring from 5 to 20 I/O; Universal Ethernet module (UE5), which encompasses Modbus TCP and EtherNet/IP; and the OSA Remote +Flow measurement and control system, which integrates flow computing and process control in a single module.
Simplify and Strengthen SCADA Network Security
The new Bedrock firmware enhancements contribute to simple, secure SCADA operations by moving redundancy management from the SCADA system client to the Bedrock controller firmware. This enables seamless and flawless failover while simplifying SCADA configuration. Most SCADA redundancy requires more than one IP address. If there is a problem with one, the SCADA software or system engineer must find the active IP and switch to it. The Bedrock OPC UA, MQTT or other Ethernet protocols, in contrast, allow the use of virtual IP addresses for redundant pairs, enabling a single end point for a redundant pair. The SCADA software then needs to point to only one IP address and the Bedrock controllers will find the active path automatically.
MQTT Sparkplug – Secure by Default
Also contributing to open secure SCADA performance are OSA software upgrades that enable users to deploy MQTT Sparkplug with transport layer security (TLS). Adding TLS support brings MQTT Sparkplug under the Bedrock certificate authority, making MQTT Sparkplug connected applications secure by default. Developers configure certificates with the Bedrock symbol configurator in the free Bedrock IEC 61131 IDE.
Opening the Universal EtherNet/IP Gateway
This software release substantially improves throughput and diagnostics for the Bedrock Ethernet gateway modules. It includes both status and diagnostic information from EtherNet/IP and ModbusTCP devices connected to a Bedrock Universal Ethernet I/O module (UE5).
J1939 and CANopen CAN bus Support
New control firmware in the Bedrock OSA Remote supports the J1939 and CANopen CAN bus communication standard, which extends open secure automation for motion control and factory automation. Using J1939 CAN bus, for example, the Bedrock OSA Remote can be configured as an RTU to read RPMs from large motors to diagnose performance.
OSA Remote +Flow Improvements
The Bedrock OSA Remote +Flow computer application now supports K-Factor and meter factor linearization with user entered linearization curves. The OSA +Flow now also supports double chronometry for select high speed counter channels. The OSA +Flow application takes advantage of this new feature to support meter proving using displacement provers, including small volume provers.
Zero cost easy upgrade for current and future users
All software will be standard on all relevant systems immediately. All current Bedrock OSA®users can upgrade remotely at no charge. For more information contact support@bedrockautomation.com.
About Bedrock Automation
Bedrock Automation, based in the Boston, Massachusetts area, has developed the world’s most powerful and cyber secure automation platforms. Bedrock has assembled the latest technologies and talents from the automation, measurement, cyber security, and semiconductor industries to build unprecedented solutions for ICS, Power and Flow-based on three prime directives: simplicity, scalability, and security. The result is its award-winning Open Secure Automation (OSA®) platforms, which provide deeply embedded ICS cyber security and the highest levels of performance and reliability, at the lowest lifecycle costs. For more information about Bedrock Automation visit BedrockAutomation.com.
