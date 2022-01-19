Wareham Paving Company Cited Over $1 Million for Not Paying Workers and Failing to Keep Payroll Records on Public Projects 

BOSTON — A Wareham Company and its owners have been cited more than $1.2 million in restitution and penalties over allegations that they did not pay prevailing wages to employees and failed to furnish accurate payroll records, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.

Rochester Bituminous Products, Inc., its President, Thomas Russo, Manager, Albert Todesca, and Treasurer, Michael P. Todesca, were issued 25 citations by the AG’s Office for failing to pay prevailing wages to employees on various public projects including projects for the City of Boston, Town of Mattapoisett, and the Boston Water & Sewer Commission, failure to furnish true and accurate payroll records to the AG’s Office, and failure to submit true and accurate certified payroll records to an awarding authority on a weekly basis for work performed. Through the citations, the AG’s Office is seeking penalties from Rochester Bituminous for its violations of state labor laws, and restitution for 22 employees it allegedly harmed.

“Companies have an obligation to pay their workers the wages they’ve earned,” said AG Healey. “We are issuing these citations to secure relief for workers who were cheated by this company’s illegal practices.”

In 2019, the AG’s Fair Labor Division began investigating whether Rochester Bituminous was paying its workers the proper prevailing wage for paving work done for the City of Boston. The division also received several complaints from past and present workers of the company, alleging that they had not been paid prevailing wages for work performed.

As part of its investigation, the AG's Office issued payroll demands to Rochester Bituminous, requesting the company produce certified payroll and timekeeping records. A request was also made to turn over certified payroll records, submitted by Rochester Bituminous to several awarding authorities such as the City of Boston, Town of Mattapoisett, and the Boston Water & Sewer Commission, all of whom Rochester Bituminous performed work for. On numerous occasions, Rochester Bituminous failed to furnish the records requested by the AG’s Office, or produced records that had missing documents, were incomplete or contained errors or omissions.

Massachusetts labor laws require contractors and subcontractors working on public works construction projects to submit true and accurate certified payroll records to the awarding authority on a weekly basis, and these records must contain the employees’ identities, hourly rates of pay, job classification for work performed, and information about the wages paid. Employers must also furnish those records to the AG’s Office upon demand. Failure to submit such records, or submitting records that lack this information, is considered a violation of state law.

Despite the missing documentation, investigators were able to determine that 22 workers were underpaid by approximately $30 per hour for work performed on public works projects and were owed restitution. Under state laws, employers that engage in public projects must pay their employees prevailing wages which is a special minimum wage rate.

Workers who believe that their rights have been violated in their workplace are encouraged to file a complaint at www.mass.gov/ago/fairlabor. For information about the state’s wage and hour laws, workers may call the AG’s Fair Labor Hotline at (617) 727-3465 or go to www.mass.gov/ago/fairlabor for materials in multiple languages.

This case was handled by Assistant Attorney General Amy Goyer and Supervising Investigator Greg Reutlinger, both of the AG’s Fair Labor Division.

