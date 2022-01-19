St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite Endorses Michael Brown for Governor
Michael Brown, Republican candidate for Governor, today announced that he has been endorsed by Sheriff Mark Lillywhite of St. Joseph County.
"Michael Brown is my choice for Governor,” Sheriff Lillywhite stated. “We've worked closely together on public safety issues in southern Michigan. I’ve always been impressed by his proactive thinking and ability to collaborate with other leaders.”
The Sheriff went on to praise Michael Brown saying his, “leadership ability bringing high-performing teams together to accomplish the mission is impressive. He will give a voice to residents of every county, big or small."
Michael Brown has a 33-year law enforcement career and is currently a Captain with the Michigan State Police.
“It’s an honor to receive Sheriff Lillywhite’s support,” Captain Brown stated. “As I continue to build my team and momentum for the campaign increases, the support of law enforcement colleagues means a lot to me.”
Brown has criticized Governor Whitmer for her support of the “defund the police” movement. “I will not cave into the demands of the ‘defund the police’ crowd. Continued funding of law enforcement will be a priority for me.”
Sheriff Lillywhite concluded, “Michael Brown is my choice for governor and I encourage you to support him."
