Swaraj is Set to Launch Its Metaverse Gaming Ecosystem
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swaraj Inc. is launching a metaverse gaming project themed around the concept of Swaraj, i.e., 'self-governance.' According to the team, "Our objective is to transfer power back to the people via establishing a decentralized ecosystem managed by and for the people themselves."
The ecosystem will feature two classes of tokens - The Swaraj coin($SWRJ), an ERC 20 token based on the Polygon blockchain which will serve as the main utility token, and the G-token which will serve as the governance token targeted at achieving the Swaraj vision's decentralized goal.
More Details about Swaraj Metaverse
Swaraj creates a gateway for users and creators to come together and build 'micro-verses' within the ecosystem powered by the Polygon Network.
The Swaraj Metaverse will be populated with non-fungible tokens (Land, characters, etc.) and smart non-fungible tokens (with Al capabilities), marketplaces, and passive revenue streams to holders of the Swaraj coin and NFTs.
Features of Swaraj Metaverse
- Entertainment: Users will be able to host events, social gatherings and network with fellow users.
- Monetize: Entrepreneurs and artists would have a plethora of options for monetizing their ideas and abilities in the Metaverse.
- Develop: Users can develop games, make artworks, build their own cities, and dream houses with easy-to-use built-in tools.
- Gameplay: Users can play PvP & P2E games & host game tournaments created by users and the games created by the community developers.
- Explore: Discover a variety of virtual landscapes, including jungles, seas, and mountains, as you wander across the Metaverse.
- Personalization: Players can personalize their avatar and lands to suit their unique styles.
The Swaraj Ecosystem will feature 3 sets of NFTs;
- Orion's Realm NFT - customizable cities, forests, farmlands, etc that will be minted and the deeds assigned in a randomized manner to holders.
- Deviant Series NFTs which are 10,000 avatars with unique perks and powers that will be featured in the Metaverse.
- Sentinels Series NFTs, a limited edition of 100 NFTs that give the holders extraordinary privileges in the Metaverse.
RoadMap
Phase 1: 2021
- Conceptualization and Team Build-up
- 1st version of Whitepaper published
- Pre-Seed sale
- Seed sale
- Get investors
- 1st version website launch
Phase 2: 2022 Q1
- Initial Coin marketing activities
- Partnerships with game studios
- Private Sale and launch of second version of website
- Completion of code auditCompletion of code audit
- The Deviants NFT Drop and Presale
- Listing on CoinListing on Gecko & CoinMarketCap
- LaunchPad Sale
Phase 3: 2022 Q2
- Liquidity Provider lockedLiquidity pool (LP) & ownership renounced
- Launch of Orion's Realm Land NFTs
- Gameplay teaser
- CEX Listingcentralized exchanges
- Listing on Swaps
- More Partnerships withMore Game Studios
- Launch of dedicatedExclusive and specialized wallet for charity
- Debut NFT Collaboration with top crypto influencers
- Launch of first Minigame
- Release Swaraj Bazinga
- Metaverse – Unreal Engine Development
Phase 4: 2022 Q3
- Auction and drop of NFT sentinel series
- Launch of NFT marketplace
- Additional minigames releases and additionalMore Game Studio Partnerships
- Defi features (Staking & Farming)
Phase 5: 2022 Q4
- Alpha metaverse testing
- Develop and execute new marketing contents
- The first charity funds release
- Branded merchandise
Phase 6: 2023 Q1
- Introduce metaverse beta version
- Building swaraj ecosystem and burn event
- Introduce G Token for voting rights
- Implement 1% burn tax on transactions
- Launch Swaraj Go Green Movement
Phase 7: 2023 Q2
- NFT upgrades/ accessories drop
- Swaraj army achieving milestones
- Listing on more exchanges
- Funds raised for major exchange listings
Phase 8: 2023 Q3
- Launch of AI training platform for Sentinel Series
- Swaraj launchpad
- Second Charity Funds Release
Phase 9: 2023 Q4
- Deploy Swaraj decentralized exchange (DEX)
- Deploy Swaraj wallet/app
- Include new products and services added to the app
Phase 10: 2024 Q1
- Integration with existing payment services for online businesses like eCommerce and other transactions.
- Listing on more crypto exchanges
- Corporate endorsement and sponsorships
About Swaraj Inc.
Swaraj Inc. is a firm set up to build an ecosystem that will act as a multi-utility platform and welcome all experience levels into the crypto sphere. "We aspire to create an ecosystem by leveraging the community's initiative and to generate products with utilities that align with our decentralized principles." According to the team, The Swaraj project has unique selling points that set it at an advantage over existing platforms. These include:
- Decentralization
- Dedicated governance token
- Earn while playing PVP and P2E games
- Smart NFTs with AI capabilities
- NFT marketplace
- Swaraj Metaverse
- Anti-dump and redistribution mechanisms
- Staking pool
- Development tools for creators
