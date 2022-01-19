Aircraft Engine Market Size, Landscape, Business Outlook, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Industry Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Aircraft Engine Market Size – USD 56.39 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.7%, Market Trends – Rising demand for next-generation engines

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing operations and fleet expansion in commercial aircraft business and rising demand for engines for UAVs are some key factors driving global market revenue growth

The global aircraft engine market size reached USD 56.39 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving global aircraft engine market revenue growth include increasing commercial aircraft operations and rising demand for aircraft engines for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Demand for cleaner or greener next-generation engines and light weight aircraft, which can boost fuel economy, are other factors driving revenue growth of the market.

However, concerns regarding aircraft engine durability and increasing fuel costs are expected to hamper growth of the global aircraft engine market to some extent over the forecast period. In addition, rising environmental concerns about aircraft engine fuel emissions are also restraining market growth.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Aircraft Engine market.

Competitor Analysis:

Some major companies in the market report include General Electric Company (GE Aviation), Honeywell International Inc., Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, Safran SA, MTU Aero Engines AG, IAE International Aero Engines AG, Textron Inc., CFM International S.A., United Technologies Corporation, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Key Highlights From The Report

Turboshaft segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period as a result of increasing demand for commercial helicopter fleets.

Gearbox segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to increased expenditure in gearbox-related R&D activities.

North America is expected to account for a relatively larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Rising defense expenditure on military planes, jet fighters, and single-engine aircraft is a key factor driving growth of the market in this region.

Regions like North America and Europe are the most stable market for polyolefins. These markets are relatively mature and are expected to witness stagnant growth. Asia Pacific on the other hand holds a lot of potential for growth in the coming years. China holds a significant share of the market within the region and India is anticipated to be the rapidly growing market.

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Aircraft Engine market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft engine on the basis of type, platform, component, technology, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Turbofan

Turboprop

Piston Engine

Turboshaft

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Turbine

Compressor

Gearbox

Fuel System

Exhaust System

Others

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

To know more about the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aircraft-engine-market

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides

