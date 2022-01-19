Electrode Foil Market to hit US$ 18,490.99 million, Globally, by 2028 at 4.4% CAGR: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Rising Use in Lithium-Ion Batteries to Provide Growth Opportunities for Electrode Foil Market during 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research report titled “Electrode Foil Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis,” published by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to grow from US$ 13,671.21 million in 2021 to US$ 18,490.99 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 13,671.21 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 18,490.99 million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 216

No. Tables 149

No. of Charts & Figures 101

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Type, State, Material, Range, and Application

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, the Indian appliance and consumer electronics market accounted for US$ 10.93 billion in 2019. This market is expected to reach US$ 21.18 billion by 2025. Popular consumer electronics include laptops, mobile phones, tablets, television sets, and many other products. The requirement for home appliances, such as air conditioners, washing machines, dishwashers, and refrigerators, is increasing substantially. Smartphones shipment across the world is estimated to be over 1.4 billion units by 2023. This rise in demand is expected to improve the requirement for electrode foil need in PCBs of smartphones.

The need for lithium-ion batteries is growing notably in various parts of the world. A few of the typical applications of lithium-ion batteries include laptops, mobile, power backups, uninterruptable power supplies, consumer electronic goods, energy storage systems, and electric mobility. The requirement for electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries in China is predicted to account for around 700 GWh by 2030. Such a high requirement represents approximately half of the global requirement for electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries in 2030.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Electrode Foil Market

The continuous growth in the number of COVID-19 infected patients compelled government authorities to impose stringent lockdowns across the US and other regions during the first two quarters of 2020. The manufacturing sector experienced notable losses due to temporary factory shutdowns and low production volumes, which hindered the growth of the automotive, electronics & semiconductor, and retail sectors. Moreover, the social or physical distancing measures had put limitations on the operations of logistics and other service providers.

Rising Demand from Consumer Electronics Sector to Drive Electrode Foil Market Growth during Forecast Period

Electronic systems are increasingly becoming thinner and smaller with rising storage capacity and computing power demand. The need for high-speed data communication, energy generation, miniaturization, and increased transmission and storage capability is creating drastic changes in the development of electronic components. Electrode foils are widely utilized for manufacturing advanced electronic components. Usually, an electrode foil is made of copper, aluminum, or nickel, coated with ceramic and metal particles. Such foils are utilized as current electrodes in respective electrolytic capacitors to reduce the capacitor's size and increase the output discharge.

Electrode Foil Market Type

Based on type, the electrode foil market is bifurcated into anode and cathode. The cathode segment led the market with a market share of 66.4% in 2020. A cathode foil primarily contacts the electrolyte and acts as a connection to the negative terminal of the capacitor. This type of foil has a relatively lower degree of purity, around 99.8%. Considering the design, a non-solid aluminum electrolytic capacitor involves a second aluminum foil, also known as the cathode foil.

Electrode Foil Market Application

Based on application, the electrode foil market is segmented into Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), Solid Polymer Capacitors, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Electrolytic Capacitors, and others. The lithium-ion batteries segment led the market with a share of 38.2% in 2020. Further, it is expected to hold a 40.9% share by 2028. Metal foil current collectors assist the anode and cathode in rechargeable Li-ion batteries and directly impact the batteries' performance.

Electrode Foil Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation; Industrie De Nora S.p.A.; TDK Corporation; Targray Technology International Inc.; KDK Corporation; NICHICON CORPORATION; JAPAN CAPACITOR INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.; SATMA PPC; TBEA Co., Ltd.; and Xinjiang Zhonghe Co., Ltd. are among the key players in the global Electrode Foil market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In 2021, for low voltage, KDK Corporation introduced U199 etched and formed foils, U191 etched and formed foils, and LM108EF2 etched and formed foils.

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/electrode-foil-market

