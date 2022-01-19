Increasing Vegan Population Pool to Stimulate Uptake of Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk – Fact.MR Study
EINPresswire.com/ -- The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk Market across various industries and regions.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5346
Newly published Fact.MR data on the Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk industry forecasts the market to each US$ 138 Mn by 2031. The growing popularity of vegan products has shifted consumer attention toward plant-based milk. According to the report, the market is expected to reach US$ 40 Mn by 2021-end. The product’s creamy texture and higher nutritional content than other plant-based milk are the key reasons for consumer choice, which bodes well for the Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk market’s growth in the coming years.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk Market.
Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5346
Key Segments Covered
Flavor
Original Flavored Pea Milk
Vanilla Flavored Pea Milk
Chocolate Flavored Pea Milk
Barista Flavored Pea Milk
Sweetness
Sweetened Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk
Unsweetened Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk
Pack Size
8 oz Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk Packs
25-32 oz Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk Packs
48 oz Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk Packs
Packaging Material
Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk in Tetra Packs
Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk in PET Bottles
End User
Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk for Individual Consumers
Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk for HoReCa
Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk for Gyms & Cafes
Sales Channel
Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk Sales via Brick & Mortar Stores
Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk Sales via Online Retail Channels
Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5346
Competitive Landscape
Key manufacturers of Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk are emphasizing on penetrating mainstream retail markets, introducing a wide range of product offerings. Additionally, they are also focusing on forging alliances with leading players along with acquisitions
Ripple Foods’ vegan Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk was just introduced to Costco, the world’s largest wholesale retailer. It’s selling a three-pack of 48-ounce Ripple Original Plant-Based Milk bottles for $8.99 at 18 locations in the Midwest, including Ohio, Indiana, Kansas, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, and Nebraska.
Nestlé is introducing Wunda, a new pea-based beverage that is “epic in everything” that milk is used for. That means it can be consumed plain, poured over cereal, used in hot beverages, frosted, cooked with, and so on.
Sproud Original Drink is a plant-based milk with a milk-like flavor. It’s as white as milk and free of allergies, lactose, nuts, soy, and genetically modified organisms. In addition, high in protein and incredibly low sugar. Perfect for a healthy diet.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
By 2021, global Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk sales are likely to be valued at US$ 40 Mn
PET Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk bottles to experience staggering growth, registering a 10% CAGR
Tetra packs to surge in popularity, yielding 45% of market revenue through 2031
Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk offerings of 48 oz to dominate the market, account for 3/5th of total demand
U.S to register a prolific CAGR of 9% with regard to Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk sales
With a market share of almost 25%, Asia is the fastest-growing region in the market.
“Increased foray into milk and dairy alternatives amid rising incidence of lactose intolerance as well as rising animal welfare concerns is boding well for the Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk industry,” says an analyst at Fact.MR
Key Question answered in the survey of Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk market report:
- How much is the market for Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk worth?
According to Fact.MR, Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk sales amounted to US$ 35 Mn in 2020
- What was the last 5 years market CAGR for Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk?
From 2016 to 2020, Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk sales surged at an impressive 9% CAGR
- What is the expected valuation for the Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk industry in 2021?
By 2021-end, Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk sales are expected to reach US$ 40 Mn according to Fact.MR
- At what rate is the market likely to expand in the forthcoming decade?
From 2021 to 2031, the Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk market is likely to surge at a 13% CAGR to reach US$ 138 Mn
- What is currently driving market growth for Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk?
Rising preference for vegan foods and growing lactose intolerance rates are spurring Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk demand
More Valuable Insights on Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk, Sales and Demand of Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages:
Protein Ice Cream Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/protein-ice-cream-market
Coffee Fruit Extract Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/3669/coffee-fruit-extract-market
Chewable Coffee Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/2141/chewable-coffee-market
Supriya Bhor
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk Market across various industries and regions.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5346
Newly published Fact.MR data on the Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk industry forecasts the market to each US$ 138 Mn by 2031. The growing popularity of vegan products has shifted consumer attention toward plant-based milk. According to the report, the market is expected to reach US$ 40 Mn by 2021-end. The product’s creamy texture and higher nutritional content than other plant-based milk are the key reasons for consumer choice, which bodes well for the Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk market’s growth in the coming years.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk Market.
Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5346
Key Segments Covered
Flavor
Original Flavored Pea Milk
Vanilla Flavored Pea Milk
Chocolate Flavored Pea Milk
Barista Flavored Pea Milk
Sweetness
Sweetened Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk
Unsweetened Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk
Pack Size
8 oz Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk Packs
25-32 oz Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk Packs
48 oz Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk Packs
Packaging Material
Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk in Tetra Packs
Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk in PET Bottles
End User
Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk for Individual Consumers
Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk for HoReCa
Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk for Gyms & Cafes
Sales Channel
Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk Sales via Brick & Mortar Stores
Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk Sales via Online Retail Channels
Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5346
Competitive Landscape
Key manufacturers of Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk are emphasizing on penetrating mainstream retail markets, introducing a wide range of product offerings. Additionally, they are also focusing on forging alliances with leading players along with acquisitions
Ripple Foods’ vegan Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk was just introduced to Costco, the world’s largest wholesale retailer. It’s selling a three-pack of 48-ounce Ripple Original Plant-Based Milk bottles for $8.99 at 18 locations in the Midwest, including Ohio, Indiana, Kansas, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, and Nebraska.
Nestlé is introducing Wunda, a new pea-based beverage that is “epic in everything” that milk is used for. That means it can be consumed plain, poured over cereal, used in hot beverages, frosted, cooked with, and so on.
Sproud Original Drink is a plant-based milk with a milk-like flavor. It’s as white as milk and free of allergies, lactose, nuts, soy, and genetically modified organisms. In addition, high in protein and incredibly low sugar. Perfect for a healthy diet.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
By 2021, global Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk sales are likely to be valued at US$ 40 Mn
PET Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk bottles to experience staggering growth, registering a 10% CAGR
Tetra packs to surge in popularity, yielding 45% of market revenue through 2031
Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk offerings of 48 oz to dominate the market, account for 3/5th of total demand
U.S to register a prolific CAGR of 9% with regard to Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk sales
With a market share of almost 25%, Asia is the fastest-growing region in the market.
“Increased foray into milk and dairy alternatives amid rising incidence of lactose intolerance as well as rising animal welfare concerns is boding well for the Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk industry,” says an analyst at Fact.MR
Key Question answered in the survey of Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk market report:
- How much is the market for Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk worth?
According to Fact.MR, Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk sales amounted to US$ 35 Mn in 2020
- What was the last 5 years market CAGR for Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk?
From 2016 to 2020, Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk sales surged at an impressive 9% CAGR
- What is the expected valuation for the Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk industry in 2021?
By 2021-end, Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk sales are expected to reach US$ 40 Mn according to Fact.MR
- At what rate is the market likely to expand in the forthcoming decade?
From 2021 to 2031, the Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk market is likely to surge at a 13% CAGR to reach US$ 138 Mn
- What is currently driving market growth for Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk?
Rising preference for vegan foods and growing lactose intolerance rates are spurring Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk demand
More Valuable Insights on Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk, Sales and Demand of Chocolate Flavour Pea Milk, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages:
Protein Ice Cream Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/protein-ice-cream-market
Coffee Fruit Extract Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/3669/coffee-fruit-extract-market
Chewable Coffee Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/2141/chewable-coffee-market
Supriya Bhor
EMINENT RESEARCH & ADVISORY SERVICES
+1 628 251-1583
email us here