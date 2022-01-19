Reports And Data

Telecom Cloud Market Size – USD 20.34 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 19.10%, Market Trends – Proliferation of internet in emerging nations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for over-the-top cloud services is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

The global telecom cloud market is expected to reach USD 83.00 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. OTT (Over-the-top) consumers demand more flexibility in scheduling, arranging videos, live events, and recording of favorite shows, thereby pushing the service providers to opt for more resources, infrastructure scalability, and computing resources to cater demands. By adopting a cloud-based workflow, video service providers can efficiently hand off duty for the infrastructure and networking supporting their OTT services. Telecom cloud can be instrumental in meeting the needs of OTT service providers, thus resulting in the growth of the market.

The telecom cloud leads to low operational costs, which is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period. By deploying cloud computing, service providers can host services and software at a considerably lower cost. Provisioning and virtualization software allows organizations to efficiently assign computing resources, thus lowering the cost of hardware. Service providers can locate facilities at low-cost locations, provisioning, which cannot be replicated by most enterprises, resulting in low up-front costs.

Additionally, the proliferation of the internet, especially in developing nations, is expected to propel the growth of the telecom cloud market in the upcoming years.

Get a Free sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2289

Key participants include AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom, BT Group PLC, CenturyLink Inc., Orange Business Services, NTT Communication Services, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, and Telstra Corporation Limited, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• By offering, solutions contributed to a larger market share in 2018 as the solution offerings in the market comprise unified communication and collaboration (UC&C), content delivery network (CDN), and other solutions.

• By service type, SaaS dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth rate of 19.2% in the forecast period. The swift growth of on-demand services among consumers has resulted in a high demand for this service type in the telecom cloud market.

• By organization size, small & medium-sized enterprises are expected to witness a higher CAGR of 20.5% in the period 2020-2028 as services and solutions have the potential to produce enhanced efficiency, quality, and business productivity.

• By industry verticals, BFSI held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 19.6% in the forecast period.

• North America dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to experience a growth rate of 19.1% in the forecast period. The market dominance of North America is attributed to the presence of leading telecom companies mainly in the U.S. and Canada

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/telecom-cloud-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global telecom cloud market on the basis of offering, service type, deployment mode, organization size, application, industry verticals, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Solution

• Services

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

• Software as a Service (SaaS)

• Platform as a Service (PaaS)

• Community as a service (CaaS)

• Network as a Service (NaaS)

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Billing & Provisioning

• Traffic Management

• Others

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• BFSI

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Transportation

• Government

• Media & Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Others

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2289

Thank you for reading our report. We also offer customized report as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about customization plan and our team will offer you the altered report.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• MEA