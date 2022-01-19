Functional Proteins Market projected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2032
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global functional proteins market size is estimated to be valued at USD 6.6 billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2032, recording a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
Furthermore, InVivo, Cargill, Roquette Frères, Omega Protein Corporation, DowDuPont, Amway, AMCO Proteins, Herbalife International Inc., and Abbott Nutrition are identified as the biggest functional proteins brands.
In 2021, the US functional proteins market grew by 8.2% year on year, bucking initial skepticism about how the market would perform during a global pandemic.
According to the report, the global functional protein market is driven by increased consumer awareness of the benefits of a balanced diet, increased incidence of chronic diseases and technological advancements in the functional protein manufacturing process.
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market, covering key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and prevailing trends. It uses unique research methods to offer the most accurate analysis of the market.
Leading market players are leveraging the increased consumption of animal-based proteins in multiple applications including sports nutrition, and healthcare. The trend is further supported by rising consumer awareness about diets, chronic disease, and tech upgrades in the industry.
"Higher consumer understanding about balanced diets and boosting human body nutrition is expected to remain a major driving force in the near future," states the FMI report.
Functional Proteins Market: Key Findings
• The whey concentrate segment will hold major market share, while whey isolates are projected to display a higher growth rate through the forecast period.
• Functional protein powders will make up the lion's share of the global market.
• Plant based functional proteins account for major market share. Animal based options to rise at a higher CAGR
• Asia Pacific will account for most gains made in the functional proteins market during the forecast period.
• North America will display substantial CAGR for the functional proteins market, driven by demand for low calorie foods.
Functional Proteins Market: Key Driving Factors
• Rising demand in sports and fitness nutrition applications for isolate and concentrate production is a key growth driver for the market.
• Health benefits of muscle gain and fat loss is generating highly profitable opportunities for manufacturers.
• Collective consumer awareness about lifestyle and diet are increasing the adoption rate of functional proteins.
• Government nutritional policies, particularly in developing regions, will increase sales.
Functional Proteins Market - Key Restraints
• Strict regulations associated with animal based functional proteins is a key factor hampering the growth of the functional proteins market.
• High costs associated with research and development activities are hampering the development of the market.
The Covid-19 Impact
The rising levels of consumer health awareness, particularly among working professionals and sportsmen, is expected to support the consumption of functional proteins. The trend is likely to be augmented by the coronavirus outbreak, with the increasing demand for medical nutrition advancements in developed and developing nations.
Countries which have been hit hard by coronavirus are likely to display higher demand for functional proteins. Changes in consumption patterns during the outbreak is likely to support applications in foods, beverages, and nutritional supplements in the near future. The demand for functional foods and nutraceuticals, and a fall in consumption of poultry, meat and seafood is expected to contribute to demand.
Competition Landscape of Functional Proteins Market
Some of the key players in the global functional proteins landscape include, but are not limited to, Carbery Group, Kerry Group Plc, Armor Proteines, Glanbia plc, Barentz, Arla Foods, Havero Hoogwegt, Fonterra Cooperative Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Milk Specialties Global, Archer Daniel Midland Company, Frieslandcampina, World Food Processing, Saputo Ingredients, Axiom Foods Inc., AMCO Proteins, Gelita AG, Abbott Nutrition, Hilmar Ingredients, and Cargill Inc. Leading market players remain focused on multiple strategies including facility expansions, product launches, collaborations, and others to bolster market growth.
