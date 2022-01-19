Urban Air Mobility Market Flourishing With Latest Technology Research Report | Size, Share, Business Analysis Worldwide

Urban Air Mobility Market

Competitive Analysis

Urban air mobility has an intensely competitive landscape. The market is well-recognized to offer lucrative opportunities to the players worldwide. The players are actively making efforts to strengthen their market position.

The list of leading players in the global urban air mobility market includes companies such as Joby Aviation (US), Workhorse Group Inc. (US), Lilium (Germany), Delorean Aerospace LLC (US), Bell Helicopter Textron Inc. (US), Embraer SA (Brazil), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Boeing (US), EHang (China), Kitty Hawk (US), Neva Aerospace (UK), PIPISTREL (Slovenia), Aurora Flight Sciences (US), Volocopter GmbH (Germany), Airbus Group (France), and many others.

Urban Air Mobility Market To Reach USD 1.5 Trillion By 2040

As per the MRFR reports, the global market for urban air mobility is projected to acquire a size of over USD 1.5 trillion by 2040.

Urban air mobility (UAM) refers to an aviation industry term for automated and on-demand passenger or cargo-carrying air transportation services, usually flown with no pilot. The urban air mobility market has recorded a praiseworthy growth over recent times due to the rapid growth in interest in offering air transportation services across major metro cities, increasing advancements and congestion in electric aircraft, and automation in the sector.

Segment Analysis

The global urban air mobility market is split into several segments based on architecture, range, platform, and region.

The market is split into hybrid constructions, fixed wing, tilt wingers, multicopters, and quadcopters based on architecture.

Based on range, the UAM market is bifurcated into intra-city and inter-city.

Based on the platform, the global market is split into aerial cargo vehicles, personal aerial vehicles, DroNav, air ambulances, air metro, air shuttles, air taxis, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global urban air mobility market is studied across five major regions: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The North American regional market has managed to secure the top position globally and is likely to register the highest CAGR over the review timeframe. In the US, NASA is operating with an effective collaboration with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), academia, and industry to recognize and look for solutions to the challenges to accommodate remotely piloted aircraft. The presence of several prominent players, growth in air traffic, and growing technological advancements are some of the primary aspects boosting the regional market's growth.

The European regional market for urban air mobility is anticipated to record a substantial growth rate over the review timeframe. The players in the regional market focus on mobilizing regions and cities across Europe along with a wide-ranging ecosystem of stakeholders fascinated in introducing practical mobility demonstration projects with air and ground mobility. Airbus is projected to act as the catalyst and orchestrator for a European community of urban air mobility.

Recent Developments

December 2021- a subsidiary of Embraer, Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, has announced two new partnerships. Both the ventures cater to boost electric air taxi use in Australia. The first venture includes an agreement to launch 10 of Eve's electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) to Queensland, Australia, for function by luxury helicopter operator Nautilus Aviation. The second one is associated with Sydney Seaplanes that has already requested 50 eVTOLs from Eve.

Nautilus Aviation will deploy the latest eVTOLs for scenic flights over the Great Barrier Reef and other iconic tourist attractions. Morris Group aims to attain net-zero emission by the end of 2030 and the starting operations of eVTOL aircraft as soon as 2026.

December 2021- EHang, China-based urban air mobility (UAM) company, has commercially introduced its 5G Intelligent Air Mobility Experience Center in Guangzhou, China. Built as a fraction of the firm's 100 Air Mobility Routes Initiative, this center is intended to cater as an operations hub with all the mandatory infrastructures" for EHang's autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs). The21,500-square-foot plant includes a hangar for aircraft charging and maintenance and a rooftop vertiport.

