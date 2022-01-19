Sterilization Technologies Market Emerging Trends & Future Outlook by 2028 | By Equipment & Application

Medical devices segment held the largest share by end user in 2021, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Sterilization Technologies Market by Type (Ethylene Oxide, Formaldehyde, Filtration, Gamma Radiation, Electron Beam Radiation, Thermal, and Others) and End User (Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Food & Beverage, Agriculture, Cosmetic, Manufacturing and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1840 Sterilization technologies are procedures used to eliminate transmissible agents, such as bacteria, virus, fungi, and prions, by using chemical and physical agents known as sterilants. Increase in number of surgeries, rise in number of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), and growth in demand for sterilization technologies in various end user industries, including food & beverage, are major factors that drive the market growth globally. Ethylene oxide, formaldehyde, hydrogen peroxide, and propylene oxide are active agents employed in sterilization technologies. Enhancement in low-temperature sterilization systems through continuous innovation has led to reduced processing time and capacity expansion for instrument reprocessing. Regulatory authorities present in this market include the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). High cost of sterilization equipment & devices and stringent regulations associated with harmful gases hinder the growth of sterilization technologies; however, technological advancements and rise in use of sterilization technologies in emerging economies provide numerous opportunities for market expansion.Penetration of disposable products in medical and pharmaceutical industry is a threat to market growth, as it eliminates the need for sterilization technologies. However, all instruments and devices cannot be converted into one-time-use equipment, and thus sterilization technologies are expected to continue to flourish.Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such asThe key market players profiled in this report are Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc. (U.S.), Atec Pharmatechnik GmbH (Germany), Belimed AG (U.S.), Getinge Group (Sweden), Nordion (Canada) Inc. (Canada), Noxilizer, Inc. (U.S.), Sterile Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Steris Plc (U.S.), The 3M Company (U.S.), and TSO3 Inc. (Canada).Table of ContentCHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION1.2. KEY BENEFITS1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY1.4.1. Secondary research1.4.2. Primary research1.4.3. Analyst tools & modelsCHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVECHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE3.2. KEY FINDINGS3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING3.4. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS3.5.1. Drivers3.5.2. Restraints3.5.3. Opportunities… Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market." 