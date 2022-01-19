Brushed Motor Driver IC Market : Technological Advancements in Semiconductor Industry to Drive Market Growth – Fact.MR
EINPresswire.com/ -- ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.
Global Brushed Motor Driver IC market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the assessment period (2020-2030) and hit a valuation of ~US$ 1.6 Bn by 2030-end. As conventional consumer media devices are increasingly replaced by smart electronics dedicated for specific functionality, demand for Brushed Motor Driver IC continues to move on an upward swing. With rapid penetration of consumer electronics and the rise of autonomous robots, key players are targeted towards customized offerings to maintain a strategic position in the market.
Brushed Motor Driver IC Market: Segmentation
Fact.MR has studied the Brushed Motor Driver IC market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, fabrication, material, application and key regions.
Motor Type
Brushed DC Motor
Brushless DC Motor
Stepper Motor
Semiconductor
Gallium Nitrate (GaN)
Silicon Carbide (SiC)
Transistor Gate
MOSFET
IGBT
Isolation
Magnetic
Capacitive
Optical
Mode of Attachment
On-Chip
Discrete
Maximum Supply Voltage
Below 12 volts
12 – 24 volt
24 – 48 Volts
Above 48 Volt
Application
Automotive
Aerospace and Defense
Industrial Automation
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Other
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
MEA
Competitive Analysis: Product Portfolio Management and Capacity Expansion to Remain Key Focus Areas
Key players in the Brushed Motor Driver IC market are focusing on increasing their production capacity to meet mounting demand from OEM’s and commercial customers. With capacity expansion, companies are looking forward to collaboration with global suppliers to ensure their global presence. Adoption of push strategy has helped key players to increase flow of their product in the market and reach target customers.
Customized offerings with respect to clients’ requirements will remain a key to gaining distinct competitive edge. For instance, in September 2018, Toshiba expanded its production capacity by spending 30 billion yen ($270 million), adding 50% more capacity for power semiconductor devices which improve energy conservation in electric cars. The expansion was aimed at meeting the demand for technologically advanced ICs in the automotive industry.
Key Takeaways of Global Brushed Motor Driver IC Market
Brushless Brushed Motor Driver IC is estimated to account for nearly ½ of the market revenue by 2020 end, and gain 116 BPS by 2030.
Use of Silicon Carbide (SiC) as semiconductor material for Brushed Motor Driver IC is expected to register a 5.4% CAGR over the forecast period and account for revenue worth US$ 907.7 Mn by 2030-end.
Sales of MOSFET transistor gate Brushed Motor Driver ICs are projected to grow 1.7X through 2030, while IGBT gate Brushed Motor Driver IC is projected to grow 2.1X in terms of sales value.
Capacitive isolated Brushed Motor Driver IC accounts for higher share over their magnetic and optical counterparts, representing revenue worth US$ 469.1 Mn in 2020.
Discrete mode of attachment for Brushed Motor Driver IC is estimated to account for 42% of the market revenue in 2020, and gain 410 BPS by 2030.
Sales Brushed Motor Driver IC of above 48 V is projected to grow 2.0X during forecast period, while demand of 24-48V segment increases at a significant rate.
Application in consumer electronics continues to influence growth strategies of market players and is expected to represent a CAGR of 7.2% during forecast period.
“Much of the recent attention regarding connected devices and autonomous robots has revolved around the semiconductor industry. Strong focus on autonomous business process, advanced analytics, AI-powered continuous interfaces will remain instrumental to future demand for Brushed Motor Driver IC,” says the Fact.MR analyst.
More Valuable Insights on Brushed Motor Driver IC Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Brushed Motor Driver IC, Sales and Demand of Brushed Motor Driver IC, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
