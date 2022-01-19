Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software Market Study Report Based on Size,Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research

Increasing need to reduce design time and increasing need for visualization for efficient PCB design are driving the market revenue growth.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global PCB design software market size reached USD 1.15 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need to reduce design time and need for more advanced digital technologies for more accurate visualization and production of PCBs are among some of the major factors driving market revenue growth. Another factor boosting revenue growth is increasing demand of PCB design software for production of components and PCBs for applications in semiconductors and industrial automation sectors and industries.

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software Market Report mainly improves market size,and provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

PCB design software has been in use in the semiconductor industry as it enables more efficient production of circuit boards efficient. Software decreases potential of errors that can cause PCB failure or defects etc. Designers leverage software named Electronic Design Automation (EDA) to collaborate during designing, accessing old used PCB and component designs from libraries, and verifying circuit schematic designs using the software.

Some of major companies included in the company profile section of the global market report includes Autodesk Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., ANSYS Inc., Altium Limited, National Instruments Corporation, Synopsys Inc., Zuken. Inc, Novarm Limited (DipTrace), Mentor Graphics Inc., and WestDev Ltd

PCB layout segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The key role of PCB layout is featuring smart manual routing of high speed and differential signals in a PCB design, which is expected to drive steady demand for layout designing type of PCB design software.

North America is expected to account for a relatively larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period due to increasing demand for PCB design software across various industries including education, industrial automation, and healthcare in countries in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global PCB design software market on the basis of type, deployment, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Schematic Capture

PCB Layout

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premise

On-cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Education & Research

Industrial Automation & Control

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Semiconductors

Telecommunications

Consumer Electronics

Transportation

The Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to footing in the gain a robust market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Regional Analysis of the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

