Magnetic Flowmeter Market to Grow 2.3X on Back of Advancements in Industry 4.0 Technologies - Fact.MR Study
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Magnetic Flowmeter. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Magnetic Flowmeter Market across various industries and regions.
The recent discovery of shale gas reserves coupled with resurgence in the oil & gas sector is heightening the demand for Magnetic Flowmeters through 2029. The global Magnetic Flowmeter market will grow 2.3X during the forecast period. On the back of increasing redundancy of conventional measuring methods and need for accuracy, & reliability of yield measurement, Magnetic Flowmeter market is set for continuous growth from 2019 to 2029.
Stringent regulations regarding water pollution around the globe are adding to the demand of Magnetic Flowmeter products as these play an indispensable role in measuring input and output of treatment plants. Development of smart flowmeters that run on batteries, fit in tight spaces, and conduct multivariate measurements are leading to high demand growth of Magnetic Flowmeter products.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Magnetic Flowmeter market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Magnetic Flowmeter
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Magnetic Flowmeter, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Magnetic Flowmeter Market.
Global Magnetic Flowmeter Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments
The global Magnetic Flowmeter market is segmented on the basis of product, application and region.
Product
Differential Pressure (DP)
Positive Displacement (PD)
Magnetic
Wired
Wireless
Ultrasonic
Coriolis
Turbine
Vortex
Others
Application
Water & Wastewater
Oil & Gas
Chemicals
Power Generation
Pulp & Paper
Food & Beverage
Others
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Middle East & Africa
Major players in the market that shape the competitive landscape are, but not limited to
ABB
Emerson Electric Co.
em-tec GmbH
Endress+Hauser Management AG
General Electric
Hitachi Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc.
Höntzsch GmbH
KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH
Siemens
VSE Volumentechnik GmbH
Yokogawa Electric Corporation.
Key Takeaways of Magnetic Flowmeter Market Study
Europe and North America lead global sales with a collective share of over 56% of the total market value. Resurgent oil & gas exploration initiatives are central factors that drive growth of Magnetic Flowmeters in these regions.
Multiplying demand for electricity to empower booming digital economies position the power generation segment as the leading application of flowmeter products.
Magnetic Magnetic Flowmeter will grow 1.4X during the forecast. This can be attributed to beneficial properties of this variant such as negligible pressure loss, large measuring range, and utilization of non-moving parts which makes it ideal for a variety of use cases.
Food & Beverage applications of flowmeter products are set to offer the most lucrative growth opportunities with a robust 7% CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing need for precision in product quantities and manufacturing processes supports growth of this segment.
South Asia & Oceania present the highest growth rate at an impressive 7.2% through 2029. Developing economies in this region are employing Magnetic Flowmeter products in water & wastewater treatment initiatives along with oil & gas projects.
“The future of flowmeter products is automation. Integration of Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) with flowmeter products will provide sustainable revenue opportunities. Market players must focus on both, product innovation and capacity expansion in order to stay ahead of their competitors.” -Says Fact.MR Analyst
More Valuable Insights on Magnetic Flowmeter Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Magnetic Flowmeter, Sales and Demand of Magnetic Flowmeter, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
