Mobile Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market to Grow 2X amid Prevalence of Cashless Payments – Fact.MR Study
EINPresswire.com/ -- ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Terminals. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market across various industries and regions.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4576
Point-of-sales (POS) Terminals market will grow at a promising CAGR of more than 7% between 2019 and 2029. Budding ecosystems of cashless payments in developing countries are set to fuel the demand for POS terminals in retail, healthcare, and restaurants. Various application segments are witnessing heightened demand for convenient features such as invoice management, inventory management, and image scanners. Point of sale terminal systems offer these features as additional benefits to drive market demand. Innovation and development of high speed networks positively impact the growth of point of sale terminals in untapped markets.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Terminals
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Terminals, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market.
Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4576
Global Point-of-Sale Terminals Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments
The global point-of-sale terminals market is segmented on the basis of product, component, deployment, application and region.
Product
Fixed POS Terminal
Mobile POS Terminal
Component
Hardware
Software
Services
Mining
Metal Fabrication
Deployment
On-Premise
Cloud
Application
Restaurants
Hospitality
Healthcare
Retail
Warehouse
Entertainment
Others
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Middle East & Africa
Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4576
Market players that influence the competitive landscape are but not limited to,
Cisco Systems Inc.
Centerm Information Co.LTD.
Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated
Hewlett-Packard Inc.
Hisense
Ingenico Group
NCR Corporation
NEC Corporation
Newland Payment Technology
Oracle Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
PAX Technology Corp.
Posiflex Technology Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd.
Toshiba Corporation
VeriFone Systems Inc.
Key Takeaways of Point of Sale Terminal Market Study
Fixed POS terminal holds leading share of more than 3/4th of the total market value.
Mobile POS terminal segment will gain 3.6X growth during the forecast period.
On-premise deployment has a market value share of more than 77%.
Cloud POS presents lucrative growth opportunities on the back of a stupendous 10% CAGR through 2029.
Healthcare is projected to grow 2.7X during the forecast.
Asia Pacific (East Asia + SAO) will lead global sales and grow 2.4X during the forecast period.
“Market players stand to gain sustainable growth by forging strategic partnerships with stakeholders from within various applications. Innovation of POS systems with support features for managing inventory, and employee productivity will further product demand.”-Says the Fact MR Analyst
Key Question answered in the survey of Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market report:
- How much worth is the Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market likely to yield in 2022?
According to Fact.MR, the Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market is expected to be valued at US$ 85 Bn in 2022
- At what percentage did the POS terminals landscape surge in the past 5 years?
From 2017 to 2021, demand for POS terminals surged at a CAGR of 5%, as per Fact.MR
- What is the projected expansion rate of the market for POS terminals?
The POS terminals market is slated to surge at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2032
- By the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period, what is the expected market value for POS terminals?
As per Fact.MR, the market for POS terminals is expected to reach US$ 180.13 Bn by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period
More Valuable Insights on Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Terminals, Sales and Demand of Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Terminals, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Technology Domain:
Portable Audio Amplifier Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/portable-audio-amplifier-market
Air Conditioner Remote Control Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/1228/air-conditioner-remote-control-market
Learning Remote Controls Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/1269/learning-remote-controls-market
Supriya Bhor
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Terminals. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market across various industries and regions.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4576
Point-of-sales (POS) Terminals market will grow at a promising CAGR of more than 7% between 2019 and 2029. Budding ecosystems of cashless payments in developing countries are set to fuel the demand for POS terminals in retail, healthcare, and restaurants. Various application segments are witnessing heightened demand for convenient features such as invoice management, inventory management, and image scanners. Point of sale terminal systems offer these features as additional benefits to drive market demand. Innovation and development of high speed networks positively impact the growth of point of sale terminals in untapped markets.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Terminals
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Terminals, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market.
Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4576
Global Point-of-Sale Terminals Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments
The global point-of-sale terminals market is segmented on the basis of product, component, deployment, application and region.
Product
Fixed POS Terminal
Mobile POS Terminal
Component
Hardware
Software
Services
Mining
Metal Fabrication
Deployment
On-Premise
Cloud
Application
Restaurants
Hospitality
Healthcare
Retail
Warehouse
Entertainment
Others
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Middle East & Africa
Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4576
Market players that influence the competitive landscape are but not limited to,
Cisco Systems Inc.
Centerm Information Co.LTD.
Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated
Hewlett-Packard Inc.
Hisense
Ingenico Group
NCR Corporation
NEC Corporation
Newland Payment Technology
Oracle Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
PAX Technology Corp.
Posiflex Technology Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd.
Toshiba Corporation
VeriFone Systems Inc.
Key Takeaways of Point of Sale Terminal Market Study
Fixed POS terminal holds leading share of more than 3/4th of the total market value.
Mobile POS terminal segment will gain 3.6X growth during the forecast period.
On-premise deployment has a market value share of more than 77%.
Cloud POS presents lucrative growth opportunities on the back of a stupendous 10% CAGR through 2029.
Healthcare is projected to grow 2.7X during the forecast.
Asia Pacific (East Asia + SAO) will lead global sales and grow 2.4X during the forecast period.
“Market players stand to gain sustainable growth by forging strategic partnerships with stakeholders from within various applications. Innovation of POS systems with support features for managing inventory, and employee productivity will further product demand.”-Says the Fact MR Analyst
Key Question answered in the survey of Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market report:
- How much worth is the Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market likely to yield in 2022?
According to Fact.MR, the Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market is expected to be valued at US$ 85 Bn in 2022
- At what percentage did the POS terminals landscape surge in the past 5 years?
From 2017 to 2021, demand for POS terminals surged at a CAGR of 5%, as per Fact.MR
- What is the projected expansion rate of the market for POS terminals?
The POS terminals market is slated to surge at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2032
- By the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period, what is the expected market value for POS terminals?
As per Fact.MR, the market for POS terminals is expected to reach US$ 180.13 Bn by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period
More Valuable Insights on Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Terminals, Sales and Demand of Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Terminals, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Technology Domain:
Portable Audio Amplifier Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/portable-audio-amplifier-market
Air Conditioner Remote Control Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/1228/air-conditioner-remote-control-market
Learning Remote Controls Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/1269/learning-remote-controls-market
Supriya Bhor
EMINENT RESEARCH & ADVISORY SERVICES
+1 628 251-1583
email us here