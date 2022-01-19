Gluten Free Food is Expected to Uplift Demand for Pea Pulse Flour - Fact.MR Study
EINPresswire.com/ -- The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Pea Pulse Flour. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Pea Pulse Flour Market across various industries and regions.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Pea Pulse Flour market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Pea Pulse Flour
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Pea Pulse Flour, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Pea Pulse Flour Market.
According to Fact.MR’s recent study on the global Pea Pulse Flour market, the market is gaining traction steadily and is expected to ascend at around 10% CAGR through 2031, registering an impressive valuation of nearly US$ 25 Bn. By 2026, the industry is expected to generate an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 15 Bn. Overall, the market is poised to expand nearly 2x across the 2021-2031 forecast period.
Key Segments Covered
Product Type
Chickpea Pulse Flour
Lentil Pulse Flour
Pea Pulse Flour
Lignin Pulse Flour
Bean Pulse Flour
Other Pulse Flour
Application
Pea Pulse Flour for Bakery and Confectionery
Pea Pulse Flour for Extruded Products
Pea Pulse Flour for Beverages
Pea Pulse Flour for Animal Feed
Pea Pulse Flour for Dairy Products
Pea Pulse Flour for Other Applications
Distribution Channel
Pea Pulse Flour Sales via Food Chain Services
Pea Pulse Flour Sales via Modern Trade
Pea Pulse Flour Sales via Convenience Stores
Pea Pulse Flour Sales via Departmental Stores
Pea Pulse Flour Sales via Online Stores
Pea Pulse Flour Sales via Other Distribution Channels
Competitive Landscape
In recent years, manufacturers and food brands are making bold and strategic moves to increasingly collaborate and enter into partnerships in order to find new application areas of Pea Pulse Flour, such as instant noodles, pasta etc.
In September 2021, Batory Foods, and BioHarvest Sciences Inc., signed an exclusive performance-based agreement to enter the $16 Billion USA Nutraceuticals Market and 2025 projected $8 Billion US Edible CBD Market. This agreement aims at bringing Biofarming technology and portfolio of products.
In August 2021, Avena Foods’ Purity Protocol gluten-free oat ingredients announced the launch of Glyphosate Residue Free which is certified by The Detox Project. Products or ingredients bearing a Glyphosate Residue Free Label contain less than 10 parts per billion of the herbicide.
Key Takeaways of the Global Pea Pulse Flour Market
Chickpea type Pea Pulse Flour accounts for one third market share and is expected to show high growth in Pea Pulse Flour market during period of forecast, due to increased demand from bakery and confectionary industry.
Animal feed application of Pea Pulse Flour is a major contributor to the global Pea Pulse Flour consumption and is projected to grow by more than double over period of forecast, owing to its increased demand in animal feed industry.
Pea Pulse Flour market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan holds more than one third of the market share. Moreover, increasing consumer base of Asia Pacific excluding Japan is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the global average.
Together North America and Latin America Pea Pulse Flour market is expected to hold more than one fourth of the market share in terms of value and projected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.
Food chain services is the rapidly growing distribution channel for Pea Pulse Flour across the globe which and is projected to grow double during forecast period.
Bakery and confectionary applications of Pea Pulse Flour hold more than one third market share and are projected to grow 2X during forecast period.
Key Question answered in the survey of Pea Pulse Flour market report:
- How much is the market for Pea Pulse Flour worth?
As of 2021, Pea Pulse Flour sales are expected to be valued at US$ 11.5 Bn
- What is the projected growth rate for the global market for Pea Pulse Flour?
According to Fact.MR, Pea Pulse Flour demand is expected to register a CAGR of 8% from 2021 to 2031
- What is the projected market value of the Pea Pulse Flour by 2031?
The global Pea Pulse Flour market is envisaged to account for over US$ 25 Bn by 2031.
- What was the last 5 years CAGR for the market?
From 2016 to 2020, sales of Pea Pulse Flour expanded at a CAGR of 7% according to Fact.MR
More Valuable Insights on Pea Pulse Flour Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Pea Pulse Flour, Sales and Demand of Pea Pulse Flour, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
