Global Gas Turbine Market Top Players Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, Siemens Energy, Capstone Green Energy Corporation
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gas Turbine Market research report performs a comprehensive analysis of the current market and compares it with the anticipated future market scenario, taking into consideration industry KPIs and the micro and macroeconomic growth trends in play. Moreover, the market study also discusses customer perception, switching potential, new business models, and technology evolution in the country.
The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Gas Turbine Market.
The gas turbine market was valued at USD 18.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 22.5 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
Top Key Players are covered in this report:
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Siemens Energy (Germany), Capstone Green Energy Corporation (US), General Electric (US), Ansaldo Energia (Italy), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), United Engine Corporation (Russia), Rolls-Royce plc (England), Harbin Electric Machinery Company Limited (China), OPRA Turbines (Netherlands), Solar Turbines Incorporated (US), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India), Centrax Gas Turbine (England), MTU Aero Engines AG (Germany), IHI Corporation (Japan), Wartsila (Finland), Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction (South Korea), MAPNA Group (Iran), Vericor Power Systems (US), Zorya Mashproekt (Ukraine), MAN Energy Solutions (Germany). These players have adopted product launches, contracts, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), and joint ventures as their growth strategies.
Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 65%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 15%
• By Designation: C-level – 25%, Director Level – 30%, and Others– 45%
• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, South America – 3%, Middle East & Africa – 7%
Reasons to buy the report:
The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the gas turbine market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies. It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Research Coverage:
The report defines, segments, and projects the gas turbine market based on, design type, technology, rated capacity, end-user, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It analyzes competitive developments, such product launches, contracts, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, undertaken by the players in the market.
Major Points from Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives Of Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation
1.3.2 Regional Scope
1.4 Inclusions & Exclusions
1.4.1 Gas Turbine Market, By Region: Inclusions & Exclusions
1.4.2 Years Considered For Study
1.5 Currency
1.6 Unit Considered
1.7 Research Limitations
1.8 Stakeholders
1.9 Summary Of Changes
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
Figure 1 Gas Turbine Market: Research Design
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews
2.2 Matrix Considered For Demand-Side
Figure 2 Main Matrix Considered While Constructing And Assessing Demand For Gas Turbine
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach
Figure 3 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.2 Top-Down Approach
Figure 4 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach
Figure 5 Methodology For Supply-Side Sizing Of Gas Turbine Market
Figure 6 Methodology For Supply-Side Sizing Of Gas Turbine Market (2/2)
2.3.2.1 Calculations For Supply-Side Analysis
2.3.3 Forecast
2.4 Growth Rate Assumptions/Growth Forecast
2.5 Data Triangulation
Figure 7 Gas Turbine Market: Data Triangulation
2.6 Key Assumptions While Calculating Demand-Side Market Size
2.7 Limitations
2.8 Risk Analysis
3 Executive Summary
Table 1 Gas Turbine Market Snapshot
Figure 8 Asia Pacific Held Largest Share Of Gas Turbine Market In 2020
Figure 9 Combined Cycle Segment Is Expected To Lead Gas Turbine Market, By Technology, During Forecast Period
Figure 10 Power Generation Was Largest End-User Segment For Gas Turbines In 2020
Figure 11 Gas Turbines Of Above 300 Mw Rating Capacity Are Expected To Dominate Market During Forecast Period
And More…
