What are the Key Potential Opportunities for Stone Paper Adhesives Manufacturers – Exclusive Study by Fact.MR
EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Stone Paper Adhesives to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.
The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.
Recently released Stone Paper Adhesives business analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the market is estimated to grow 1.8X by the end of 2031.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Stone Paper Adhesives. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Stone Paper Adhesives Market across various industries and regions.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Stone Paper Adhesives market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Stone Paper Adhesives
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Stone Paper Adhesives, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Stone Paper Adhesives Market.
Market Segments Covered in Stone Paper Adhesives Industry Analysis
By Application
Stone Paper Adhesives for Packaging & Decoration
Stone Paper Adhesives for Industrial Use
Stone Paper Adhesives for Printing
Stone Paper Adhesives for Marketing & Advertising
Others (including Poster Display and Metro Advertising)
Competitive Landscape
Majority companies discussed in the report have focused on expansion, investments, acquisitions, delivery focus, portfolio expansion, and brand development.
Some of the key developments are:
In August 2019, TBM Co Ltd announced the launching of the Limex bag, which contains zero petroleum-derived resins. Additionally, Limex can act as a substitute for paper and plastic, thus reducing the use of petroleum-derived products.
In 2016, Pishgaman Sanat sabz company (PSSCO) opened up a Stone Paper Adhesives production facility in Yazd province of Iran that has an annual production capacity of 5,000 tons. The composition of the Stone Paper Adhesives consists of calcium carbonate and HDPE.
In 2020, Taiwan Lung Meng Advanced Composite Materials Co announced an investment of US$ 49.8 Mn in R&D to manufacture advanced green products such as cups, notebooks, and shopping bags.
Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing Stone Paper Adhesives have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full research report.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Worldwide Stone Paper Adhesives business was valued at around US$ 718 Mn in 2020.
The Stone Paper Adhesives market is anticipated to grow 1.8X by 2031.
Phthalate-free Stone Paper Adhesives is gaining prominence across geographies.
The printing industry is anticipated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 15 Mn by 2031.
The Asia Pacific region is set to dominate sales revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate Stone Paper Adhesives demand by 2031.
Stone Paper Adhesives sales in North America are expected to rise significantly over the next ten years.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for Stone Paper Adhesives was hit in 2020, which saw a decline, but with the manufacturing sector back on track, demand is set to be normalized.
“High investments in R&D for the development of green products will aid market growth over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
- How much is the Stone Paper Adhesives market currently valued at?
In FY2020, the global Stone Paper Adhesives market was worth US$ 718 Mn.
- What is the sales forecast over the coming years for Stone Paper Adhesives?
Sales of Stone Paper Adhesives are projected to increase at a CAGR of over 6% during 2021 – 2031.
- What was the last 5 year’s market CAGR for Stone Paper Adhesives sales?
Value sales of Stone Paper Adhesives increased at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2016 – 2020.
- What is a key trend shaping the market for Stone Paper Adhesives?
Unique paper composition of Stone Paper Adhesives has made it exceptionally tear-, water-, and oil-resistant, and this has led to higher adoption in packaging goods.
More Valuable Insights on Stone Paper Adhesives Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Stone Paper Adhesives, Sales and Demand of Stone Paper Adhesives, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
