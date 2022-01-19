Digital Radiography Market to Reach upto USD 7,138.6 Mn by 2028 | GE Healthcare, North Star Imaging, Fujifilm Holdings

Digital Radiography Market

The only difference between digital radiography and conventional radiography is that the former uses a phosphor image plate instead of a conventional film. Currently, medical device and equipment manufacturers offer a variety of digital imaging solutions to their customers based on various detector and readout technologies. Several factors are positively influencing demand for digital radiography, including the archiving of a fully digital picture and communication system, in which images are stored digitally and can be shared without the risk of file loss during image distribution in hospitals via web-based technology. This is expected to benefit the digital radiography market during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

GE Healthcare, North Star Imaging, Fujifilm Holdings, Fresenius Se & Co. KGaA, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Medical System Corporation, Carestream Health, 3DX-Ray, Canon, Inc., and Bosello High Technology

The global digital radiography market size was valued at US$ 5,290.0 million in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2 % over the forecast period (2021–2028).

Market Trends

The use of digital radiography devices for diagnosing and treating diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease is increasing. Over the forecast period, the increasing prevalence of breast cancer is expected to drive the global digital radiography market growth. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, approximately 2 million women worldwide died from breast cancer in 2018. Furthermore, according to the American Cancer Society, approximately 252,710 new cases of breast cancer were reported globally in 2017.

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵: Digital Radiography Market

This report compares the impact of Coronavirus on the Digital Radiography Market and includes specific examples.

The Covid-19 virus has caused widespread disease in countries around the world since the start of the epidemic in late fall 2019, leading to the declaration of a global health emergency by the World Health Organization. The losses in the global Digital Radiography Market will be severe, with coronavirus disease already affecting it.

Some of the many negative consequences of the chaotic environment include restaurant closures, flight cancellations, and travel bans, restriction of indoor events, declining business confidence, volatile stock markets, statements urgency and increased anxiety among citizens.

