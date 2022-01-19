Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market Possible Product Scope, Market Overview and growth Forecast to 2028

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market

Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) are used for obtaining 3D ultrasound images of breast for diagnosis of cancer tissue.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Automated breast ultrasound (ABUS) is an operator independent system that obtains three dimensional (3D) high resolution images. The system is time-efficient and has similar sensitivity, cancer detection rate, diagnostic accuracy rates and image quality compared to hand-held ultrasound.

Statistics:

The global automated breast ultrasound system (ABUS) market is estimated to account for US$ 275.1 Mn in terms of value and 1,270 units in terms of volume by the end of 2027.

Global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) Market: Drivers

Increasing adoption of FDA-approved ABUS is expected to boost growth of the global automated breast ultrasound system (ABUS) market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2019, St. Mary’s Women’s Imaging, Oklahoma (U.S) launched the InveniaTM ABUS 2.0.

Global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) Market: Opportunities

Increasing research and development of enhanced imaging techniques is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for players operating in the global automated breast ultrasound system (ABUS) market. For instance, in July 2019, researchers from AcÄ±badem Mehmet Ali AydÄ±nlar University School of Medicine, Turkey, reported comparison of ABUS reading time of a breast radiologist to a radiology resident independent of the clinical outcomes, in a research published in the European Journal of Breast Health.

Global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) Market: Market Restraints

Codes associated with ABUS are complex. Therefore, lack of trained professional is expected to hinder growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The North America region held dominant position in the global automated breast ultrasound system (ABUS) market in 2018, accounting for 41.6% share in terms of value, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively. The growth of the market is attributed to increasing technological advancement and increasing focus towards women health during the forecast period.

Market Trends

The increasing number of breast imaging centers is expected to facilitate the market growth. For instance, in February 2019, QTbreasthealth started a breast imaging center in San Jose, California. Moreover, key players in the market are focused on implementing advanced technologies. For instance, in February 2019, QT Ultrasound created the first 3D printing of the breast duct system in a living woman using QTscan.

Global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global automated breast ultrasound system (ABUS) market are General Electric Co., Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., QT Ultrasound LLC, Ikonopedia, and SonoCiné Inc.

Global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) Market: Key Developments

Key players in the market are focused on obtaining product approval and launching new products to expand their offerings. For instance, in October 2018, QT Ultrasound LLC’s QT Scanner 2000 Model A received ‘breakthrough device designation’ from the U.S FDA. Key players in the market are focused on partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2019, Terason Ultrasound, an ultrasound imaging company, and DiA Imaging Analysis, a provider of AI-based solutions for ultrasound analysis, signed a partnership deal, under which DiA Imaging Analysis will offer its cardiac solutions in Terason's point-of-care ultrasound devices.

Segmentation:

