Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Hits US$ 2.61 billion by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners

Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market

Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on "Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (CSF Shunts and CSF Drainage Systems) and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Neurological Centers)," the market is expected to grow from US$ 1.82 billion in 2021 to US$ US$ 2.61 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments. The growth of the cerebrospinal fluid management market is primarily attributed to the high prevalence of hydrocephalus and the subsequent increase in the number of shunting procedures and the rising geriatric population. However, the small size of ventricles is expected to hamper the overall market.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in - US$ 1.82 Billion in 2021

Market Size Value by - US$ 2.61 Billion by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 189

No. Tables - 111

No. of Charts & Figures - 75

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Product and End User

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Sample PDF Copy of Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004182/

The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the cerebrospinal fluid management market concerning various parameters such as market trends and opportunities, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East & Africa. It also includes the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic across the regions.

Increasing Incidence of CSF Leak

Brain and spinal injuries are the most common causes of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak in adults, necessitating CSF management. According to the Journal of Neurosurgery, approximately 69 million people globally are expected to suffer from traumatic brain injuries each year. The incidence is expected to be the highest in the regions such as Southeast Asia and Western Pacific. Therefore, it is expected that brain and spinal injuries are among the major driving factors for the CSF management market.

Another leading factor for the CSF leak among adults and elders is high blood pressure, which is majorly caused due to modern lifestyles and unhealthy habits. Similarly, the increase in the geriatric population in both developed and developing nations leads to a rising incidence of high blood pressure, resulting in an increased risk of idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH).

On the other hand, the incidence of hydrocephalus is growing significantly worldwide. As per an article, “Global Hydrocephalus Epidemiology and Incidence: Systematic Review and Meta-analysis,” published in 2018, the gathered incidence of congenital hydrocephalus was more in the regions such as Africa and Latin America. Also, the data published by the Hydrocephalus Association states that in the US, 1 in every 770 babies develops hydrocephalus, and over 1 million people live with hydrocephalus in the country. Therefore, considering the abovementioned factors, the demand for CSF management is likely to grow significantly in the coming future.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in nationwide lockdowns, which has impacted the healthcare industry considerably. Likewise, the hydrocephalus shunts market is also affected by the pandemic. The hydrocephalus shunts industry is currently facing newer challenges to cope up with the demand and supply of hydrocephalus shunts, owing to the pandemic situation. Consequently, according to one study, many diagnostic and treatment procedures had been canceled worldwide, including as many as 2.3 million surgeries. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, elective surgeries were canceled in some tertiary pediatric hospitals which serve a major metropolitan area, thus decreasing the demand for shunt devices considerably. However, patients who had to undergo emergency services positively affected the cerebrospinal fluid management market.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Growth Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00004182/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10144

Based on product, the cerebrospinal fluid management market is bifurcated into CSF shunts and CSF drainage systems. The CSF shunts segment held a larger share of the market in 2021. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. CSF shunts are devices used in the CSF procedure, ensuring that any cerebrospinal fluid accumulated near the brain gets drained out. These shunts are designed to designate pressures and remain open for a long time until the greater pressure is obtained and differentiated across the valve.

The market's growth is widely driven by the presence of well-established and budding players across the globe. Integration of technologies in the existing product portfolio by manufacturers is expected to drive the demand for cerebrospinal fluid management over the next eight years.

Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Medtronic plc; Integra LifeSciences Corporation; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Depuy Synthes; Sophysa SA; BeckerSmith Medical; Biometri, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co; Moller Medical GmbH, and Dispomedica GmbH are among the leading companies operating in the cerebrospinal fluid management market.

Order a Copy of Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004182/

Geographically, the cerebrospinal fluid management market is segmented into North America (US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South and Central America).

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/cerebrospinal-fluid-management-market

More Research: https://galleonnews.com/author/theinsightpartners/

