Global Natural Antioxidants Market to reach ~US$ 3.6 Bn in 2032
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global natural antioxidants market revenue is set to reach ~US$ 2.1 Bn in 2022. The natural antioxidants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period of 2022-2032.
Asia-Pacific holds the major share and is expected to be the largest market for natural antioxidants, with sales estimated to reach ~US$ 1.1 Bn in by 2032-end.
Growth of natural antioxidants market in Asia Pacific can be highly attributed to increasing demand for nutraceuticals and dietary supplements, and growing awareness about the health benefits of natural antioxidants in the region, particularly in China and India.
The natural antioxidants market in North America and Europe is expected to register a high growth rate in the coming years, owing to a remarkable hike in the consumption of nutritional supplements in these regions. In addition, increasing interest in the consumption of natural products is expected to bolster the demand for natural antioxidants across these regions.
Growing application of natural antioxidants in nutraceuticals are anticipated to result in increased market share. Revenues from sales of natural antioxidants for use in nutraceuticals, food, and beverages is likely to account for more than half of the market share by 2029-end. Further, the application of natural antioxidants in the meat processing industry is anticipated to remain constant in the coming years.
Natural antioxidants have gained significant recognition among the consumers, manufacturers and the aesthetic practitioners, which led to a boom in the application of natural antioxidants in the food and cosmetic industry. Although the human skin contains a variety of antioxidants, increasing pollution and harsh environmental conditions misbalances ROS and antioxidants ratio of the skin, leading to oxidative stress of cells followed by apoptosis. Natural antioxidants protect the cell from oxidative damage and delay the process of aging.
Key Takeaways from the natural antioxidants Market Study
• Consumption of natural antioxidants by the food & beverage industry, especially in meat, fish, poultry sectors, is likely to account for relatively high sales.
• Prevention of off-flavors and color change are key concerns among the meat product manufacturers, thereby potentially raising the demand for natural antioxidants.
• Preventive effects of natural antioxidants in the development of rancidity and off-flavors along with lipid oxidation and color stability have been demonstrated in numerous studies.
• The unique property of natural antioxidants to retard the product deterioration, changes in color and flavor has stimulated a wide interest among food manufacturers to incorporate such ingredients in their end products.
“A better understanding of health benefits of natural ingredients among today’s consumers and their widening application in various food and beverages are anticipated to fuel the demand for natural antioxidants in the near future. Further manufacturers continue to leverage the experience and maturity to crack the code on the right portfolio balance between health and indulgence,” says the FMI analyst.
Ability of Natural Antioxidants to Enhance Shelf Life of Products – Key Influencer
Increasing the shelf-life is possible by improving the recipe and with advanced packaging techniques under modified atmospheric application of interrupted bread-making or intelligent packages. Shelf life is one of the major concerns among the bakery manufacturers as bakery products contain the subsequent amount of moisture, lipid, protein, carbohydrates, and others. These biological compounds are prone to auto-oxidation and generation of free radicals leading to spoilage and rancidity. Owing to unique mechanism in preventing ROS generation, natural antioxidants such as tocopherols and derived compounds have become an indispensable group of food additives to enhance the shelf life of bakery products. Further, natural antioxidants scavenge free radicals without altering the overall taste and texture of the food products. Burgeoning demand for bakery products is putting a positive impact on the growth of the natural antioxidants market over the years and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years.
Natural Antioxidants Market Structure Analysis
Global natural antioxidants market represents a fairly consolidated competition landscape, where the majority of key players are investing in R&D to lower the production cost of natural antioxidants.
Key players operating in the global natural antioxidants market include BASF SE, Ajinomoto Co Inc, Naturex S.A., Adisseo France SAS, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, A & B Ingredients Inc, Hansen A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill, and Ingredients Inc.
