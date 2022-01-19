Submit Release
Wood Company Relocates and Announces New Product Distribution of a Prominent Panel Producer

CHINO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Wood Products – So Cal will be relocating in the Spring of 2022 to a brand new complex in Corona located about five miles north of their existing facility. The company claimed that this building would provide convenience with an easy access location (by being just off the 15 freeway at Cajalco), more warehouse space, same great products, same great service. The company expressed their excitement for the relocation as they plan to move in April/May and be fully operational by June.

National Wood Products also proudly announces that they are now distributing Kronospan products, one of the largest panel producers in the world. Kronospan manufactures and distributes wood based panels globally and is one of the leading manufacturers of Particleboard (PB) and Medium density fibreboard (MDF).

With the opening of their operation in Alabama in 2019, Kronospan has established themselves as the “go-to” provider of composite panel products in North America.

The lumber company expressed enthusiasm about the development, saying “We are excited about this partnership and look forward to the opportunities ahead.”

The wood company also mentioned in their website that they were proud to represent some of the most highly respected Hardwood lumber mills and plywood manufacturers in North America. They further claimed that with locations in Southern California, Northern California, Denver, and Salt Lake City they have the western U.S. covered.

In a statement on their website they strongly insisted on their priorities saying, “Throughout this growth, we haven’t lost sight of how we got here and how valuable our customers, manufacturers, and mills are to us!”

Visit - https://www.nwpsocal.com/

Mike Hernandez
National Wood Products So Cal
+1 909-287-7906
