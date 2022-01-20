Food & Beverage And Pharmaceutical Industries To Influx Demand For Synthetic Cyaniding Market
Cyanidin Market Is Anticipated To Grow With A CAGR Of 5.6% During The Forecast Period 2021-2031SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Synthetic Caprylhydroxamic Acid Market sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.
Key Segments
By Application
Food Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Others
By Product Type
Natural
Synthesis
Others
By End-use Industry
Chemical
Pharmaceutical
Food & Beverage
Others
By Source
Berries
raspberry
bilberry
blackberry
blueberry
cranberry
elderberry
hawthorn
loganberry
Fruits
apples
peaches
plums
pears
Vegetables
onion
red cabbage
By Sales Channel
Offline
Retailers & Wholesalers
Other Distribution channels
Online
Direct Sales
Third-Party E-Commerce Sales
By Region
North America
US & Canada
Latin America
Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
Europe
Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
East Asia
China, Japan, South Korea
South Asia
India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
Oceania
Australia and New Zealand
Middle East and Africa
GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa
Who are the Key Manufacturers of Cyanidins?
Some of the key manufacturers in the market include
• BioCrick Co. LtdB
• GG
• Extrasynthese
• Artemis International
• American Color Research Center Inc.
• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.
The market is fragmented with numerous small and medium-sized manufacturers spread across high potential regions. These manufacturers mainly collaborate with food & beverage companies for the coloring property of the product or the pharmaceutical industries due to the innumerable health benefits of the product.
To achieve a competitive advantage in the market, producers concentrate on research and development, product innovation, and novel application possibilities.
The Asia Pacific Cyanidin Market Geographical Outlook
The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth, due to the increased rate of consumption of nutraceutical products. The increasing number of millennials, changing lifestyle, and rising health awareness towards avoiding diseases such as cases of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, are anticipated to have led to rising demand for dietary supplements and products such as flavonoids that contain cyaniding. This has in turn anticipated the prime reason impacting the growth of sales during the forecast period.
Additionally, increased consumer disposable income in China and Japan is likely to boost the business. A growing elderly population and a rise in health consciousness among Japanese customers should help the industry flourish in the future. Dietary supplements and health foods that assist prevent or lessen the risk of lifestyle-related diseases are becoming increasingly popular among these countries' aged populations. Additionally, anti-aging and other cosmetic products which incorporate cyanidin also have a lot of growth potential, especially in the developing countries present in the region.
Europe Cyanidin Market Geographical Outlook
The rise in the ageing population in Europe is expected to ignite the requirement for the product in this region. Moreover, in Europe, the prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and chronic diseases among the population is likely to push the demand for nutritional functional food & beverages.
Besides, expanding health consciousness among the purchasers in this region is expected to hike the demand for this product over the forecast period. Furthermore, due to the ongoing pandemic scenario in Europe, demand for immunity-boosting medications or supplements containing cyanidin has increased in recent months.
Covid-19 Impact on Global Cyanidin Market
The covid-19 effect was felt across different sectors, and cyanidin-based products also experienced this wrath of a demand slowdown. Governments ordered a lockdown at the beginning of 2020 which disrupted the supply chain for raw materials. Manufacturers had to shut down factories due to the unavailability of raw materials.
Demand from end-user industries such as food & beverage companies where the product was used as a food coloring agent slowed down in the initial two quarters of 2020.
However, the demand for cyanidin in the pharmaceutical industry was hardly affected owing to its higher number of health benefits. The demand saw a turn for the better as consumers increased their dietary supplements and immunity booster intake during the pandemic situation. This in turn aided the sales of cyaniding which found applications in supplements and medicines specifically targeted towards improving cardiovascular health.
