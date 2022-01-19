Eternally Mused LLC launches its online academy in January 2022

Enter Your Heart, Enchant Your World A deeper kind of knowing is calling humanity back home to its eternal essence

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eternally Mused Academy is excited to announce its first class, Divine Feminine Resurrection. Divine Feminine Resurrection activates and enhances one’s relationship with the mythic poetics of life. These numinous realms whisper and reveal their mysteries in dreams, intuitions, and the voice of the body. Class is sectioned into three vital components of psyche including Spirituality, The Shadow (and soul), and Sensuality. Students are taken through psychological healing journeys using integral practices of intuitive movement, writing, and the studies of mythology, theology, psychology, and art. It is designed to enhance the spirit, illuminate the soul, and unleash passion and further elucidation for one’s own uniquely gifted purpose.Anyone looking for a boost to their creativity and vision will find the fuel they are seeking at Eternally Mused Academy. Men and Women alike who are desiring a deeper intimacy with their intuition, the wisdom of their body, and their soul (essentially, all aspects of one’s essence which too often are devalued by mainstream culture) can expect to receive skills, insights, inspiration and practices for nourishing relationships with these potent parts of themselves. Because it is online, students are given the spaciousness to work at entirely their own pace. They receive personal feedback from their professor on their assignments and creative projects (some of the assignments require producing works of art and creativity). So, students can expect to complete the course with an even more robust portfolio.The academy’s passion for the liberation of psyche is sprinkled throughout their course material. Alita Arose , Founder, loves encouraging and musing others into breaking free from the chains keeping them in bondage to trauma and inner demons. Her emphasis on shadow work is a prayer for more individuals to become conscious of their entirety so that sovereignty spreads across the globe instead of fear, deceit, and separation. “Shadow work,” she argues, “ultimately is freedom work. The more we know about our own inner monsters, the less we are run by them. It’s not just the monsters which live in the shadow, but some of the most incandescent jewels and genius do too. The more one’s shadow becomes integrated, the more richly one experiences sensation in the body.”Disheartened by the ubiquitously disembodied depictions of sexuality in media, Eternally Mused Academy has designed lessons for bringing students into greater attunement to their internal currents and internal rhythms. “The more one is connected to the rhythms of their own heart, the more they live from a place of sovereignty as opposed to socially and societally engineered mechanisms of thought and behavior,” Arose says. Spirituality is also given precedence in the program as “it is one’s spirit which lives on eternally.” Students are encouraged to explore the muse archetype and to look at creativity as a high form expression of God/The Divine in action. The muses of Ancient Greece are explored as well as looking at Mother Mary of The Christian Tradition as a muse both theologically and psychologically. In the module on spirituality students can expect to learn more about the archetypes of the maenads as well. The maenad archetype is the “inner worshipper” aspect of an individual’s psyche. Practices to bring heightened consciousness and embodiment around how one expresses their devotion are offered. Not only will students walk away with more profound works of their own art, but with an even more cultivated and developed spirituality too.About The CompanyEternally Mused Academy offers courses for enhancing wonder and liberation within the hearts and minds of its students. Its mission is to see a world full of more art, expressive voices, and one which places high value on divine feminine principles. Classes focus on the intersections of mythology and theology through a depth psychological lens.Alita Arose, Owner, is an avant-garde artist based out of Los Angeles, CA. Her international and academic studies bolstered her passions for resurrecting the divine feminine in the individual, community, and culture. She is the author of Mused Maenad , a conceptual photo and poetry book about healing the shadow through expressive art. Alita is also an experimental filmmaker, performance artist, and curator of multidimensional and transformational events/workshops. She currently holds her M.A. in Clinical and Depth Psychology.