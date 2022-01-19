Social Media Influencer Clones Famed Instagram Cat Chai

Kelly Anderson has been documenting the process from the original cat, Chai, to the clone, Belle.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social media influencer, Kelly Anderson , is changing the way the world views cloning through her personal journey to clone her beloved cat, Chai.Kelly Anderson is a popular social media pet influencer from Austin, Texas. She is a devout pet lover and mom to two fur babies, a Siberian Husky named Ghost, and a Ragdoll cat named Belle. On her Instagram page, Kelly boasts 64k followers, with more being added each day.In 2017, Kelly was living her best life with her beloved, white fluffball of a cat, Chai. Chai meant everything to Kelly and the two were inseparable – showcasing their love for one another on Kelly’s Instagram page, which was quickly rising in popularity. Unfortunately, in March of 2017, Kelly discovered the news that Chai, under the watch of a pet sitter, she ingested a deli meat wrapper that caused an impaction and led to emergency surgery. While Chai initially survived, she developed a fatal blood clot, ending her soul mate’s life.“I don’t think I’ve ever sobbed so gutturally in my life, especially not in front of an entire back office of veterinary staff,” Kelly says. “This was not only too soon and completely unexpected, but a part of my heart was literally torn away that day. Too overcome with emotion to process the situation in its entirety, I drove home with an empty carrier and a broken heart.”While trying to digest the reality of losing Chai, Kelly suddenly remembered a serendipitous conversation with a friend just two weeks before – a conversation about pet cloning. Lost in grief and seeking an anchor, Kelly began researching this option, particularly about a company called ViaGen Pets. ViaGen Pets is the only cloning facility in the US available to the general public, and it was less than one hour from Kelly’s home.“It wasn’t the healthiest coping mechanism for my grief, but it kept me going,” Kelly states. “With renewed hope for the future—a future without Chai, but one that could, perhaps carry forward her memory—the vet collected skin cells from Chai’s body via a biopsy the next morning and I had it couriered to the cloning lab. Already, the odds were against the plan as Chai’s body had been frozen overnight and time was not on our side. Still, we all crossed our fingers. The lab was able to harvest 6 million cells (a slim number compared to the average 10 million in cases where cells come from a live donor). And that was the beginning of Belle’s story…as the cloning process began in October 2017, just seven months after Chai’s death.”It took a number of years, but on August 20th, 2021, Chai 2.0 was successfully cloned and Kelly’s new fur baby, Belle, was born. So far, Belle shares many similar personality traits to Chai, including being sassy, likes to lick humans, is food motivated, and is fascinated with water. There are also some differences, naturally, but the cats’ appearance is identical.“Today, I can say that a big part of my heart has at least been somewhat repaired with the birth of Belle,” Kelly says. “I think it’s important to help others learn more about cloning, what the process entails, and how it has impacted my life. My hope is that my story will bring hope and information to those who are inquisitive and open-minded about cloning pets.”For more information about Kelly, Belle, or to follow their story, please visit https://clonekitty.com/ or follow on Instagram.About Kelly AndersonKelly Anderson grew up in the hill country of Texas in a little town named Bulverde. From a young age, Kelly found her passion in photography, animals, and writing – having obtained a Bachelor of Art in English Writing and Rhetoric. In her spare time, Kelly trains dogs at the professional level.