Governor Abbott Statement On Rolling Pines Fire In Bastrop County

January 18, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement regarding the Rolling Pines fire in Bastrop County:   “The State of Texas has deployed numerous resources to assist local officials as they combat the Rolling Pines fire in Bastrop County. Texas A&M Forest Service has deployed three Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System strike teams which include approximately 75 firefighters. Texas A&M Forest Service assets include more than 15 personnel, four dozers, one engine, aircraft including attack aerial supervision aircrafts, and two large air tankers to assist with fire retardant drops. In addition, an Emergency Medical Task Force (EMTF) Wildland Support Package is responding to assist in meeting any medical needs, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management is responding with personnel support on scene. The Texas Military Department has deployed a UH60 helicopter with a fire suppression water bucket and has additional aircraft on standby. We will continue to monitor the situation in Bastrop County and are ready to deploy additional state resources as needed to contain this wildfire and keep Texans safe."  

