Gov. Ricketts Hosts Ryan Anderson on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts released the 32nd episode of “The Nebraska Way,” featuring Dr. Ryan T. Anderson, President of the Ethics and Public Policy Center. During the episode, Anderson discusses his work with the Ethics and Public Policy Center, the current state of religious liberty, and the ongoing fight against extreme gender ideology.

Ryan T. Anderson, Ph.D., is the President of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, and the Founding Editor of Public Discourse, the online journal of the Witherspoon Institute of Princeton, New Jersey. He is the author of several books including “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment.”

Anderson received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Princeton University, graduating Phi Beta Kappa and magna cum laude, and he received his doctoral degree in political philosophy from the University of Notre Dame.

Anderson has made appearances on ABC, CNN, CNBC, MSNBC, and Fox News. His work has been published by the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, Oxford University Press, Cambridge University Press, the Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy, the Harvard Health Policy Review, the Georgetown Journal of Law and Public Policy, First Things, the Claremont Review of Books, and National Review. Anderson’s research has also been cited by two U.S. Supreme Court Justices, Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas.

For nine years he was the William E. Simon senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation, and he has served as an adjunct professor of philosophy and political science at Christendom College and a visiting fellow at the Veritas Center at Franciscan University. He has also served as an assistant editor of First Things.

For nine years he was the William E. Simon senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation, and he has served as an adjunct professor of philosophy and political science at Christendom College and a visiting fellow at the Veritas Center at Franciscan University. He has also served as an assistant editor of First Things.