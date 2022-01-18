Attorney General Moody Announces New Settlement for $65 Million with Opioid Manufacturer Endo and Finalization of Johnson & Johnson Opioid Settlement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today announced the finalization of two separate multimillion-dollar opioid settlement agreements totaling more than $360 million. Attorney General Moody and her team of attorneys finalized Florida’s nearly $300 million settlement between the state of Florida and Johnson & Johnson, as well as a new, separate $65 million settlement with Endo Health Solutions, Inc., to fund resources for mitigation efforts in the state and address allegations regarding the opioid manufacturers’ roles in the national opioid crisis harming Floridians.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The national opioid crisis is wreaking havoc on families across this country. As Attorney General, I continue to work tirelessly to hold companies that helped fuel this crisis responsible for their actions—so we can secure funds to help restore communities devastated by opioid abuse. These separate, multimillion-dollar agreements will help further this vital mission and protect Florida families.”

Under the terms of the Johnson & Johnson deal announced in July, Florida will receive up to $299 million, with a portion of the funds being sent directly to Florida’s cities and counties. Attorney General Moody negotiated an allocation deal with these localities that ensures settlement proceeds will be spent on curbing the opioid epidemic causing thousands of deaths each year.

In July 2021 , Attorney General Moody first announced the settlement with Johnson & Johnson. The agreement follows an investigation by state attorneys general into whether the company misled patients and doctors about the addictive nature of opioid drugs.

To view the signed settlement term sheet, click here .

The completion of the deal comes after more than 183 Florida cities and counties signed on with Attorney General Moody. These cities and counties account for more than 99% of the subdivisions that separately sued Johnson & Johnson and more than 93% of the total subdivision population in the state of Florida.

The Attorney General’s Office has set up an online portal for local governments in Florida to sign on to the Johnson & Johnson settlement. To learn more, click here .

In addition to the Johnson & Johnson deal, Attorney General Moody negotiated a $65 million settlement agreement with Endo Health Solutions Inc., a company that allegedly deceptively marketed opioid medications by downplaying the associated risk of addiction. Endo also allegedly failed to monitor, report and negligently shipped suspicious orders of opioid medications. A similar sign-on process as used for the Johnson & Johnson agreement will occur for subdivisions in this Endo agreement.