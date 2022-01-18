Middlesex Barracks/ Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3000293
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/18/2022 at 0742 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Calais VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: David Mencia
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/18/2022 the Vermont State Police responded to a report of an altercation at a residence on VT RT 14 in Calais, VT. After an investigation, Mencia was arrested for a violation of Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services. Mencia was transported to the Washington County Superior Court for arraignment and later released with conditions.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/18/22 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jacob Fox
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
P:(802)229-9191
F:(802)229-2648