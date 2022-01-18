Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/ Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3000293

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION:  Middlesex                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/18/2022 at 0742 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Calais VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: David Mencia

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/18/2022 the Vermont State Police responded to a report of an altercation at a residence on VT RT 14 in Calais, VT. After an investigation, Mencia was arrested for a violation of Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services.  Mencia was transported to the Washington County Superior Court for arraignment and later released with conditions.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/18/22 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Jacob Fox

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

P:(802)229-9191

F:(802)229-2648

E: Jacob.Fox@vermont.gov

 

 

 

