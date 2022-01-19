Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,056 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,049 in the last 365 days.

Child Saving Institute Announces Date for Cabaret 2022

The largest fundraising event for the organization provides support for programs serving at-risk children and youth

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Child Saving Institute (CSI) will host its largest fundraiser of the year, Cabaret 2022, on Saturday, May 7, at the Embassy Suites Omaha La Vista Hotel & Conference Center. Last year, the event raised over $477,000 to help Omaha-area children and families. To celebrate its 130th anniversary, the agency seeks to raise half a million dollars during Cabaret 2022.

"Funds raised will support programs like our parenting workshops, the Emergency Shelter, Foster Care Services, Independent Living Skills Program, Triage Center at Project Harmony, our Pediatric Social Work program, along with many others," said President and CEO Jaymes Sime. "Additional money raised during this special event further benefits children and families that receive CSI's services.

The event's honorary chairs are Emily and Steve Dugger. Event chairs are Adrienne and Patrick Fay and Gina, and Nick Patrick.

Attendees will enjoy a performance by a nationally touring comedian, dinner, drinks, and great company during the event.

Cabaret is made possible by generous supporters, donors, and community members. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Visit www.childsaving.org to learn more or to purchase tickets.

About Child Saving Institute (CSI)

CSI is committed to preventing, intervening, and healing child abuse, neglect, and trauma. For 130 years, CSI has been "Responding to the cry of a child" and meeting the changing needs of metro area children. CSI serves approximately 2,500 children and families each year. To learn more about CSI and the programs and services offered, please visit www.childsaving.org or follow CSI on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Chelsey Haas
Marketing Director
402.504.3663 (direct) 402.380.8632 (cell)
CHaas@childsaving.org

You just read:

Child Saving Institute Announces Date for Cabaret 2022

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.