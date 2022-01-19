Child Saving Institute Announces Date for Cabaret 2022
The largest fundraising event for the organization provides support for programs serving at-risk children and youthOMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Child Saving Institute (CSI) will host its largest fundraiser of the year, Cabaret 2022, on Saturday, May 7, at the Embassy Suites Omaha La Vista Hotel & Conference Center. Last year, the event raised over $477,000 to help Omaha-area children and families. To celebrate its 130th anniversary, the agency seeks to raise half a million dollars during Cabaret 2022.
"Funds raised will support programs like our parenting workshops, the Emergency Shelter, Foster Care Services, Independent Living Skills Program, Triage Center at Project Harmony, our Pediatric Social Work program, along with many others," said President and CEO Jaymes Sime. "Additional money raised during this special event further benefits children and families that receive CSI's services.
The event's honorary chairs are Emily and Steve Dugger. Event chairs are Adrienne and Patrick Fay and Gina, and Nick Patrick.
Attendees will enjoy a performance by a nationally touring comedian, dinner, drinks, and great company during the event.
Cabaret is made possible by generous supporters, donors, and community members. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Visit www.childsaving.org to learn more or to purchase tickets.
About Child Saving Institute (CSI)
CSI is committed to preventing, intervening, and healing child abuse, neglect, and trauma. For 130 years, CSI has been "Responding to the cry of a child" and meeting the changing needs of metro area children. CSI serves approximately 2,500 children and families each year. To learn more about CSI and the programs and services offered, please visit www.childsaving.org or follow CSI on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
